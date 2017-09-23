Wednesday 27th September 2017,

Contemporary Video Art Ideas on Human Emotions in Chicago

Contemporary Video Art Ideas on Human Emotions in Chicago

Screenshot of a cat from Basement, a single channel HD color video art with sound, one of the contemporary video art ideas by Erik van Lieshout at the Art Expo Chicago

Sep 23, 2017

20 Facebook Photography Groups Photographers Must Join

20 Facebook Photography Groups Photographers Must Join

Many amateur photographers are now joining Facebook Photography Groups as a way of gaining needed photography skills from professional photographers. Image: Birth of a New Day by Kazad

Aug 23, 2017

Aug 29, 2017

NGV Friday Nights Returns With Amazing List of Performers

NGV Friday Nights Returns With Amazing List of Performers

Shonen Knife, Nite Jewel, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Laetitia Sadier will entertain guests as part of the National Gallery of Victoria spring Friday Nights celebrations MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA-The spring season of National

Jul 7, 2017

UFO Sighting and Controversy Spurs a Tell-All Thriller

UFO Sighting and Controversy Spurs a Tell-All Thriller

Encounters with Extraterrestrial beings and UFO sighting spurs New York Times best-selling author Steve Alten to pen Undisclosed, a tell-all thriller.

Nigerian Symphony by Ben Enwonwu Set for Auction

Nigerian Symphony by Ben Enwonwu Set for Auction

Nigerian Symphony, a painting celebrating Nigeria's independence by the father of Nigerian Modernism Ben Enwonwu is expected to make auction record at Bonhams Africa Now – Modern & Contemporary African Art sale.

Sep 20, 2017

Image: The award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk and opera set to thrill fans at the NGV Friday Nights

Kate Miller-Heidke, the award-winning singer-songwriter who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk and opera will perform at the NGV Friday Nights. Image: NGV

Sherlock Holmes, My Dad, and Me: Celebrating a Father’s Love

Sherlock Holmes, My Dad, and Me: Celebrating a Father’s Love

Charles Veley, co-author of the Sherlock Holmes & Lucy James Mystery Series, and father of Anna Elliott is celebrated on Fathers day for his love and devotion.

Jun 17, 2017

Urban Latino Music Star MannyA Releases Video for New Single

Urban Latino Music Star MannyA Releases Video for New Single

Urban Latino Music Star MannyA formerly known as Manuel Alejandro has just released a new video for his single Que Siga La Gozadera

Jul 28, 2017

The Color Run Returns to Baltimore in Full Color

The Color Run Returns to Baltimore in Full Color

A plume of red, yellow, blue and purple colors fill the air during The Color Run Finish Festival where Color Runners engage in fun celebrations. Image: The Color Run

Aug 7, 2017

Sports Tours International Unveils Four Thrilling Cycling Tours

Sports Tours International Unveils Four Thrilling Cycling Tours

Cyclists at Peloton of the Tour de France at the begin of the ascend to Cote de Bad Herrenalb. A major point of excitement for Sports Tours International tour participants.

Aug 2, 2017

