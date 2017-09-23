Contemporary Video Art Ideas on Human Emotions in Chicago Screenshot of a cat from Basement, a single channel HD color video art with sound, one of the contemporary video art ideas by Erik van Lieshout at the Art Expo Chicago Full Article »

Art Expo Chicago 2017 Raises $300,000 During Vernissage Some of the guests at the Art Expo Chicago 2017 Vernissage celebrate six years of art and partnership in a city that is gradually becoming the art center of the Full Article »

Nigerian Symphony by Ben Enwonwu Set for Auction Nigerian Symphony, a painting celebrating Nigeria’s independence by the father of Nigerian Modernism Ben Enwonwu is expected to make auction record at Bonhams Africa Now – Modern & Contemporary African Art sale. Full Article »

Bonhams South African Art Sale Led By Jacob Pierneef Bushveld Scene with Trees and Anthills, a landscape painting by the famous South African artist Jacob Hendrik Pierneef topped South African Art Sale in London, selling for US$110,399. Image: Bonhams ART Full Article »

Louise Bourgeois: Art, Feminism, Pink and Blue Days Pink Days, a 2008, archival dyes printed on fabric, with embroidery by the celebrated French-American artist Louise Bourgeois on display at the Gordon Gallery, Tel Aviv shows the artist’s affinity for Full Article »

Lishan Az is MICA’s Inaugural Game Designer-In-Residence Lishan Az, the Inaugural Game Designer-In-Residence at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) will teach and create new projects during her residency ART NEWS The Maryland Institute College of Art Full Article »

Anne-Marie Cosgrove’s Giant Paintings Are Moments of Reflection Giant, an acrylic on canvas painting measuring 72 x 48 inches, is one of the giant paintings in Anne-Marie Cosgrove’s new exhibition Giant: New Paintings by Anne-Marie Cosgrove in Toronto. Full Article »