Screenshot of a cat from Basement, a single channel HD color video art with sound, one of the contemporary video art ideas by Erik van Lieshout at the Art Expo Chicago
Some of the guests at the Art Expo Chicago 2017 Vernissage celebrate six years of art and partnership in a city that is gradually becoming the art center of the
Nigerian Symphony, a painting celebrating Nigeria's independence by the father of Nigerian Modernism Ben Enwonwu is expected to make auction record at Bonhams Africa Now – Modern & Contemporary African Art sale.
Bushveld Scene with Trees and Anthills, a landscape painting by the famous South African artist Jacob Hendrik Pierneef topped South African Art Sale in London, selling for US$110,399. Image: Bonhams ART
Pink Days, a 2008, archival dyes printed on fabric, with embroidery by the celebrated French-American artist Louise Bourgeois on display at the Gordon Gallery, Tel Aviv shows the artist's affinity for
Lishan Az, the Inaugural Game Designer-In-Residence at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) will teach and create new projects during her residency ART NEWS The Maryland Institute College of Art
Giant, an acrylic on canvas painting measuring 72 x 48 inches, is one of the giant paintings in Anne-Marie Cosgrove's new exhibition Giant: New Paintings by Anne-Marie Cosgrove in Toronto.
ENTERTAINMENT: Shonen Knife, Nite Jewel, Kate Miller-Heidke, and Laetitia Sadier will entertain guests as part of the National Gallery of Victoria spring Friday Nights celebrations MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA-The spring season of National
Many amateur photographers are now joining Facebook Photography Groups as a way of gaining needed photography skills from professional photographers. Image: Birth of a New Day by Kazad, SOCIAL MEDIA:
Down, Morpheus by Kehinde Wiley is one of the works in The New Republic. More works can be seen on his website that our top ten artist websites ART NEWS:
Encounters with Extraterrestrial beings and UFO sighting spurs New York Times best-selling author Steve Alten to pen Undisclosed, a tell-all thriller. BOOK REVIEW: Undisclosed by New York Times best-selling author Steve
Charles Veley, co-author of the Sherlock Holmes & Lucy James Mystery Series, and father of Anna Elliott is celebrated on Fathers day for his love and devotion. ARTCENTRON CELEBRATED Anna Elliott,
Claim 2017, an art installation by Pope.L aka William Pope.L, winner of Whitney Museum of African Art Bucksbaum Award. Image: Whitney Museum. ART NEWS Pope. L has won this year's Whitney
Urban Latino Music Star MannyA formerly known as Manuel Alejandro has just released a new video for his single Que Siga La Gozadera ENTERTAINMENT/MUSIC VIDEO: Fresh off the success of
Ubisoft's Steep Road to the Olympics takes players to South Korea and Japan to participate in the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in extreme sports video game ENTERTAINMENT/VIDEO GAMES Ubisoft's
A plume of red, yellow, blue and purple colors fill the air during The Color Run Finish Festival where Color Runners engage in fun celebrations. Image: The Color Run LIFESTYLE: Elated Color
A bartender pours The Godfather of Go Go: Go Go Rickey Bombay made from Bombay Sapphire cocktail recipes for guests in Washington DC during the opening of Darius Frank's Things
Cyclists at Peloton of the Tour de France at the begin of the ascend to Cote de Bad Herrenalb. A major point of excitement for Sports Tours International tour participants.
Anime Cosplay costume parade mixed with a lot of music brought so much fun to Otakon 2016. Image: Kazad/Artcentron ENTERTAINMENT: Baltimore Otakon Ends With Fun Memories of Cosplay, Music, and