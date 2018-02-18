Frank van Driel’s Contemporary Still Life Photography Harvest

In this still life photography, Netherland photographer Frank van Driel combines Christian religious iconography with old bided books, a dead bird, and human skull to create a mystical feast in celebrating Harvest. Image: Eduard Planting Gallery

Using contemporary still life photography, Netherland photographer Frank van Driel travels through time using his photographs to exam how people are Celebrating Harvest.

BY KAZAD

AMSTERDAM- Frank van Driel’s contemporary still life photography show at the Eduard Planting Gallery is a clear indication of the photographer’s brilliance at giving life to everyday objects. Titled Celebrating Harvest, the exhibition includes a collection of still life photographs that are reminders of not just joyful events but also the beauty inherent in the objects used for the merriment.

Nature is a great source of inspiration for Frank. Each photograph in Celebrating Harvest is carefully composed and photographed to accentuate staged realities. They are mimetic of the 17th Dutch century paintings. The exploration of chiaroscuro and the play on light and shadow brings to mind the paintings of famous Dutch painters like Rembrandt van Rijn, Johannes Vermeer, Frans Hals and others who used light to dramatic effects in their portraits, landscapes still life, and biblical paintings.

In Worth Investigating 1, Frank van Driel creates an image of what is perhaps the leftover of a strange feast, a reminder of Macbeth. In this image, the photographer combines Christian religious iconography with old bided books and human remains to create a mystical feast. On the left side of the image is a gold crucifix. Just beside it, hanging from a rope is a dead bird. Illuminating the dead bird is the flame of a candle. The candle also illuminates a human skull and books on the right side of the composition. The result is a photograph conveying science, religion, and spiritualism.

The Naked Truth: Celebrating Harvest With Still Life Photography

Nature is a major source of influence for Frank and that is reflected in The Naked Truth. The Naked Truth is a total contrast to Worth Investigating 1. It presents a modern-day meal with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. On the right side of the table is a glazed ceramic container with raspberries and leaves growing from them. On the left side of the table is Chokeberries in a rectangular bowl. Some of the Chokeberries are strategically positioned around the table to enhance the composition. Close to the center of the table is a colorful bouquet of flowers in a wine jug. The red, blue, green, and purple flowers balance the arrangement not just in terms of arrangement but also in the area of color composition. Further enhancing the composition is what looks like an ink or snuff bowl located around the raspberries. This is a well thought out composition. Although the ambiance of the photograph is mimetic of the 17th-century tenebrism, a newness about it puts it in the modern era.

Opulence, style, and luxury are at the core of Just The Pearl II. From The Marriage series, this image shows celebrating of harvest among the wealthy. In fact, there is something so British about this photograph. At the center of the photograph is a three-legged bowl with a beautiful embodied blue and white napkin. Around it is a knife and other valuable objects, including oysters, caviar and a glass of wine. No doubt, this is a feast for the wealthy.

Frank van Driel’s contemporary still life photography ideas are very revealing. Each photograph in Celebrating Harvest is well thought out, detailed, and imbued with hidden visual messages reflecting Frank’s view of the world. Creating that personal view of the world takes a long process to achieve. From the thought process to bringing all the objects together and composition, each work is carefully planned to convey intended meanings. With an eye for perfection, Frank goes through a laborious process to bring his works to life. In creating Celebrating Harvest, he combines antique objects made of glass, silver, pottery, and tin. They are combined with wildlife, fish, flowers, and fruits to create serene pictures that reference different periods and history.

Born in 1966, Frank van Driel works mainly from his studio in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, which dates from the year 1424. For his still life photography, Frank uses daylight even when on location. His still life photography can be found in collections of companies, hotels, institutions and private collectors. They have also been exhibited in museums and galleries across the globe.

Do you like still life photography? Who is your best still life photographer? Share your comment.