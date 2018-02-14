40 Love Songs to Serenade Your Love on Valentine’s Day

Serenade your love on Valentine’s Day with some of the best love songs of all times. Let this tree decorated with red cutout hearts shapes set you on the path to a romantic evening. Photo: Johntex. via Wikimedia

This list of love songs includes some of the best love songs of all times to serenade your love on Valentine’s Day,

BY KAZAD

It is a few days to Valentine’s Day and everywhere I turn, I see balloons, chocolate, and flowers, too. In addition to buying all the best, things they can buy, lovers are also booking dates in restaurants. Some are even planning what is now considered love vacations. For those who cannot afford to go on love vacations, they can stay at home and just have a good time. In addition to a home-cooked meal, they can also buy a bottle of wine to serenade their loves. If you don’t drink alcohol, you can buy one of those sparkling apple ciders. All that is left is a collection of love songs to make a romantic evening perfect.

The advantage of eating at home is the opportunity to set the mood and play a selection of some of the best love songs of all times to serenade your love. You can set the mood by turning the light low. As Teddy Pendergrass said Turn Off The Lights. Then, you get to play love songs you love.

Nothing beats a romantic evening at home with love songs playing in the background. There are so many love songs you can play in the effort to serenade your lover. Over the years, musicians have composed melodic love songs that have melted many hearts. Some the songs are oldies but goodies. From Marvin Gay to Luther Vandross, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and many others, they have created songs that are mesmerizing to the hearts. Some of the best love songs are by country music artists, rock music stars, and indie musicians. Yes, there are modern love songs by contemporary artists.

One of my favorites is Always by Atlantic Starr. It is slow and beautiful. Sitting at a table with a glass of wine in hand and the music playing in the background, lovers can look into each other’s eyes and whisper sweet nothings. I have listened to this music repeatedly and it continues to have the same emotional effect on me as with when it was first released.

My Endless Love: One of the Favorite Love Songs

Another track I love so much is My Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. This is one song that continues to set my mind heart alive whenever I hear it. Although it is more than two decades old, it continues to be one of my favorite love songs. Listening to Diana Ross and Lionel Richie sing the duet brings warmth to my soul. The song is not just a reminder of the true meaning of love; it also preaches the virtue of endless love.

Kenny Rogers Lady is one of the love songs that will always make melt. Every time I hear the song, it makes my heart beat ten times over. Then, it becomes difficult for me to stop singing. Can I sing? No! However, singing Lady makes me feel like I can sing. That is the impact Lady can have on you.

However, in Through the Years, I have also found inspiration for love. Through the Years is a song not just about love but also an appreciation of love. This is a love song to celebrate dedication to love and an unflinching affection between two people. Above all, a song celebrates trust. For those who are celebrating years of marriage on this Valentine’s Day, it is clear that true love stays the same no matter how many years you have been married. Still wondering what music to play to your love on Valentine’s Day?

Here are 40 of the best love songs of all time.

Happy Valentine’s Day

When a Man Loves a Woman- Michael Bolton

Let’s Stay Together- Al Green

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – Aerosmith

I Will Always Love You- Whitney Houston

Your Song”- Elton John

Crazy for You”- Madonna

Can’t Help Falling in Love- Elvis Presley

All of Me”- John Legend

Wonderful Tonight”- Eric Clapton

Amazed -Lonestar

When You Say Nothing at All-Ronan Keating

The Power of Love”-Celine Dion

I Just Called to Say I Love You- Stevie Wonder

In Your Eyes-Peter Gabriel

It Must Have Been Love- Roxette

Roxette We Found Love-Rihanna

Have I Told You Lately -Rod Stewart

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out- The Smiths

I’ll Make Love to You-Boyz II Men

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face- Roberta Flack

Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper

When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge

Endless Love- Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

I Want to Know What Love Is- Foreigner

Crazy For You- Madonna

You Are the Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder

Through the Years- Kenny Rogers

I Will Always Love You- Dolly Parton

True Love Waits – Radiohead

Fix You- Coldplay

Just Like Heaven- The Cure

We Found Love- Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris

Love Song- Sara Bareilles

Crazy In Love – Beyonce featuring Jay-Z

Bleeding Love- Leona Lewis

You Belong to Me- by Patsy Cline

Lady- Kenny Rogers

The Lady in Red – Chris de Burgh

What are some of your favorite love songs? Share your comment.