Chris Matthews and Donna Brazile in Baltimore for Writers LIVE

Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit, a new book by Chris Matthews, presenter of Hardball on MSNBC has received rave reviews and will the focus discussion during the Enoch Pratt Free Library Writers LIVE this month.

Chris Matthews and Donna Brazile will discuss their recent books, their role as journalists, and the crisis in the American political system during the Enoch Pratt Free Library Writers LIVE Program in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND— Chris Matthews and Donna Brazile will be in Baltimore this January as part of the Enoch Pratt Free Library Writers LIVE Program. During these events, the writers will talk about their recent books, their role as journalists, and the crisis in the American political system. Writers LIVE programs are supported in part by The Miss Howard Hubbard Adult Programming Fund.

Chris Matthews: Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit

Chris Matthews Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit has received amazing reviews since it was published several months ago. The bestselling biography provides a new perspective on one of America’s most beloved Presidents and the patriotic spirit that defined him. In Bobby Kennedy, Chris Matthews presents a gripping, in-depth, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the great figures of the American twentieth century.

In this revealing book, Chris Matthews goes deep into history and personal experience bringing to light many sides of Bobby Kennedy that only very few people know about. He traces all the important moments of his life, from his early years and his start in politics to his crucial role as attorney general in his brother’s administration and his tragic run for president. Using extensive research and interviews, Chris Matthews bares the public and private worlds of Robert Francis Kennedy. This definitive book brings Bobby Kennedy to life like never before.

Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit is an important addition to Chris Matthews quest to unravel the lives of American political giants. Other books by Chris Matthews who hosts MSNBC’s Hardball include Jack Kennedy: Elusive Hero; Tip and the Gipper: When Politics Worked; Kennedy and Nixon; and Hardball.

Chris Matthews Writers LIVE will be held Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 pm at the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210

Donna Brazile: Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.

During the Writers LIVE presentation, Donna Brazile will be discussing her recent tell-all book titled Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House. Considered an expose on the Democratic Party, Hacks is a no-holds-barred look at the 2016 Presidential election.

With brutal honesty and humor, Brazile who was the former Democratic National Committee chair and Democratic Party strategist takes readers inside the Russian hacking of the DNC and the turmoil that engulfed the Democratic Party in the final months of the 2016 campaign. She detailed the intransigence of members of the Democratic Party inner caucus as they privileged Hilary Clinton over other candidates. With detailed accounts, Brazile lays bare the missteps, miscalculations, and crimes of 2016. In the end, she wonders if Americans will be able to salvage their democracy.

Presently a Joan Shorenstein fellow at The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government Donna Brazile, is a thoughtful commentator who is not shy to say her mind. Her no holds barred approach to political commentary is evident in Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.

Brazile is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and a contributor to ABC News. A graduate of Louisiana State University, she worked on every presidential campaign from 1976 through 2000, when she served as Al Gore’s campaign manager. In 2014, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the board of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. She is the author of Cooking With Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics.

Donna Brazile’s Writers LIVE presentation will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 7: 00 pm at the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St.

