April Ryan is Guest at Enoch Pratt’s Booklovers Breakfast in Baltimore

The celebrated journalist and author April Ryan will discuss her books, journalism, and politics when she is guest at the Enoch Pratt Free Library Booklovers Breakfast in Baltimore.

BY KAZAD

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND—The celebrated journalist and author April Ryan will be featured in the 30th edition of the Enoch Pratt Free Library Booklovers Breakfast this February. The Booklovers Breakfast event enables authors to present their new books to a large audience in a very conducive atmosphere. It is also an opportunity for the library to raise funds for its programs. To be held on February 3 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, this event is already generating a lot of interest among book lovers and those interested in politics.

April Ryan and Sean Spicer

Anyone who has been watching White House Press briefings must know April Ryan. She is one of the White House correspondents who continually bombard former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and now Sarah Huckabee Sanders with pointed questions that got them on the edge. During one press briefing, Sean Spicer could not contain himself and lashed out at April Ryan saying “Stop shaking your head.” This was after April Ryan pelted him with incisive questions about the Russian investigations that caught the former White House Press Secretary flatfooted. In trying to answer the question, Spicer mumbled convoluted answers that got April shaking her head, a way of showing disapproval of an answer riddled with falsehood.

April Ryan and Sarah Huckabee Sanders

But April has also had confrontations with Sarah Huckabee Sanders the White House Press Secretary that took over from Spicer. During one of the White House press briefings, Ryan asked a question about North Korea and the nuclear arms issue. Soon after Sanders finished answering the question, April Ryan came up with a follow-up question that Sanders found displeasing. Her response: “I Regret Calling On You”.

April is a skillful correspondent who knows how to ask the right questions and get answers. Not surprising, the National Association of Black Journalists named April the “Journalist of the Year” in May 2017. Also in 2017, she joined CNN as a political analyst. Prior to moving to CNN, April served as a White House correspondent and is the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. She is a distinguished author with two bestselling books: The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Three Presidents and Race in America and At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White. According to Enoch Pratt Free Library organizer of the event, advanced registration is required and the deadline for registration is midnight of January 30.

Have you read any of April Ryan's books? What do you think? Share your thoughts. Leave a comment.