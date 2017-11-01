Vintage Movie Posters Sale at Heritage Includes Rare Art

A very scary Bela Lugosi on a very rare Style A one sheet to the classic horror film, Dracula made in 1931 will part of Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale in Dallas.

Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie Posters Sale in Dallas Brings Together Amazing Posters of Horror Movies.

BY KAZAD

DALLAS- More than 1000 of the rarest and most beautiful posters will go on sale on November 18 and 19 during Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale in Dallas.

One of the major highlights of that Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale is a very rare Style A one sheet to the classic horror film, Dracula from 1931. In the movie, Bela Lugosi brought to life the vampire count of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror novel. This is only the second known copy of this beautiful poster.

A glorious large French poster for the first release of Casablanca, the great wartime romance Academy Award winner, is another important highlight of the Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale. Estimated at $100,000, this outstanding poster features a magnificent artwork by Pierre Pigeot.

The Style L one sheet to the Lon Chaney silent classic, Phantom of the Opera (1925) is an important addition to the classic horror titles to be auctioned during the Vintage Movie posters sale. With a pre-auction estimate of $50,000, the poster is one that collectors will not want to miss. Done in a vibrant stone lithography, the poster is as captivating as when it was first published.

A very scarce large format six- sheet to the science fiction classic, The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), is another great highlight of the Heritage movie poster auction. These larger formats were more often than not, pasted to walls or glued together and thrown away after use. This is the first time Heritage Auction is offering this beautiful poster. The poster has a pre-auction estimate of $45,000.

Another very rare poster that is expected to excite movie poster collectors at the Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale is the large format poster to the Western classic, Stagecoach (1939). This is the only known copy of the large format poster. Directed by John Ford, Stagecoach brought John Wayne to national attention. The Stagecoach posters have always remained exceedingly elusive and this six sheet has never been seen in modern times.

Some of the other classic titles with outstanding posters offered during the Heritage Auctions Vintage Movie posters sale includes posters from:

King Kong (R-1938)

Tarzan and his Mate (1934)

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) both style one-sheets

Captain Blood (1935)

Birth of a Nation (R-1921).

