David Bowie Is Set for Brooklyn Museum New York

David Bowie Playing The Archer is one of the photographs New Yorkers will enjoy when David Bowie Is comes to the Brooklyn Museum next Year. Image: Victoria & Albert Museum

ART EXHIBITION

After more than 5 years traveling from country to country, David Bowie Is makes a final stop at the Brooklyn Museum and New Yorkers are so excited.

BY KAZAD

NEW YORK, NY– David Bowie Is, the acclaimed and record-breaking exhibition focusing on the life of the celebrated musician will be shown at the Brooklyn Museum from March 2 to July 15. Through artifacts, artworks and videos, the exhibition provides an intimate encounter of the singer’s career.

Since it opened at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2013, David Bowie Is has been generating a lot of attention. At the Victoria and Albert Museum, the show has made a record as the most-visited show in the museum’s history. In its journey through cities all over the world, the popularity of the exhibition has continued to grow. Already more than 1.8 million people have seen it.

It is not surprising that there is a great excitement about the show coming to Brooklyn Museum in New York. Although the Brooklyn Museum show is the final leg of the tour, for many at the museum, however, this is like a homecoming for the famous artist. Born on January 8, 1947, in Brixton, South London David Bowie moved to the United States in 1974 and stayed in New York City before settling in Los Angeles. He returned later to make New York his home. The show will be curated by Victoria Broackes.

David Bowie Is features more than 300 objects spanning the life and music career of the celebrated artists. They date from his teenage years through his death last year. To ensure that audience get a veritable view of the singer’s life, archivists spent several years organizing and culling from a 75,000-piece collection. Some of the objects include set designs, photography, rare performance videos and stage cost. The bodysuit worn by David Bowie during the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972 is one of the major attractions. Another important attraction is a coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for the Earthling album cover in 1997.

Although this is the last leg of David Bowie Is, New Yorkers will get to see several artifacts that have not been shown during the tour so far. Some of the exclusive material will include musical scores and handwritten set lists. To entertain guests, Bowie’s music will play on speakers and headphones throughout the show. Art lovers can now buy tickets for the show.

