Baltimore Beer Festival and All the Octoberfest Festivities

Beer lovers are in for a great time as the Baltimore Beer festival begins with the celebration of Octoberfest and fun activities. Image: Da Best Oktoberfest

ENTERTAINMENT

From Baltimore Beer Week to Das Best Octoberfest and Octobearfest, beer lovers are ready for the Baltimore Beer Festival

BY KAZAD

BALTIMORE, MD-It is October and beer lovers know it is time for the big gulp. Across the globe, beer companies, breweries, and bars are organizing events to celebrate Octoberfest, the annual celebration that provides beer lovers with the opportunity for all you can drink beer. As with other cities across the globe, Baltimore is also gearing up for the celebration of everything beer with Baltimore Beer Festival.

Baltimore Beer Festival and Octoberfest Celebrations

Baltimore Beer Week

At the top of this year’s celebration is the Baltimore Beer Week. In its ninth year, this year’s Baltimore Beer Week will run from October 13 through the 22. Baltimore Beer Week is an opportunity for Baltimoreans and beer lovers to celebrate all things beer. There will be live music from favorite bands, food, and contests, including the chicken dance contest. Joe Gold, founder and organizing chair of the Baltimore Beer Week has promised beer lovers so much fun this year. “This year is shaping up to be fantastic once again,” he said.

Although other Baltimore Beer Week celebrations have been eventful and fun-filled since it started, several programs are in place for this year’s activities that will thrill not just beer lovers, but everyone interested in having fun. The Baltimore Beer Week will begin with the Baltimore Beer Week Legend Hall Fame Legend luncheon. It will be held on October 13 from 11:30 AM -1:30 AM at the Heavy Seas Ale House in Baltimore. There will be music, dancing, eating and, of course, drinking.

In continuation of the Baltimore Beer Week, the Opening Tap Celebration will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The event has great excitement in store for fans, including music, games, and lots of beer. The venue is the M&T Bank Stadium Parking Lot H.

The Opening Tap Celebration will coincide with Das Best Oktoberfest, Maryland’s biggest beer festival. To be held under cover, more than 150 international, domestic and local Maryland beers, domestic wines and schnapps will be at the event. Guests at the Baltimore Beer Festival will get the opportunity to taste some their favorite craft beers and wines. The all you can taste event will include a VIP Session, featuring an exclusive tasting party. The part will include Star Spangled Banger, Specialty Celebrity Guests, and many Maryland favorites.

Other events for the Baltimore Beer Week will include Chesapeake Real Ale Fest(10/15), Sticks and Suds (10/16), 8th Annual Homebrew Extravaganza (10/18), Walking with Beer History( 10/21), Harvest at the Hill Festival (10/21), Pedal Power 2017(10/22).

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

In addition to other Baltimore Beer events, there is also the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival. Organized by the Brewers Association of Maryland, this Baltimore Beer Festival is slated for October 7 at the beautiful Canton Waterfront Park in downtown Baltimore. More than 40 Maryland craft breweries will be part of this year’s festivities. Some of the participating companies include 7 Locks Brewing, Antietam Brewery, Attaboy Beer, Backshore Brew Co, and DuClaw Brewing Company amongst many others. There will also be homebrew competition that will allow beer lovers to select the best local homebrews.

With a particular focus on Charm City lifestyle, this Baltimore Beer Festival will feature live battling bands, fresh local food, trivia, yoga, and many outdoor games. The event supports Strong City Baltimore, an organization focused on building and strengthening neighborhoods and people in Baltimore.

Octobearfest at Baltimore Zoo in Maryland

Not to be left behind in the celebration of the Baltimore Beer Festival and October fest, the Baltimore Zoo in Maryland is also organizing what it playfully calls Octobearfest. The celebration is at the Waterfront Lake Pavilion at the Baltimore Zoo. For this fun packed event, guests have been advised to wear their lederhosen. To add authenticity to the celebration of the Dutch culture, the Baltimore Zoo has put together some entertainment based on the German culture. There will be German-inspired food and fanfare from local vendors and artisans. To crown it all, guests will get the opportunity for unlimited sampling of more than 60 seasonal bears. Money raised during Octobearfest will help improve the zoo.

Have you attended any of the Baltimore Beer Festival? Will you be attending some of this year’s events? Leave a comment. Send your images. Follow us: Facebook– Twitter–Google+