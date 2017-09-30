13 Fall Art Exhibitions You Must See This Season

9/11 Redux, an abstract expressionist oil on linen painting by Louise Fishman, is one of the artworks that will be part of the fall art exhibitions at Weatherspoon Art Museum

FALL ART EXHIBITIONS

Art lovers are in for a treat this fall as museums and galleries present Fall Art Exhibitions featuring the works of famous and emerging artists.

BY KAZAD

It is Fall and museums and galleries are putting together fall art exhibitions that illuminate the career of important artists and their career. While some of the fall art exhibitions are expected to be major points of controversy, others bring attention to how artists have framed and rethought their ideas through the years. Below are some of the Fall art exhibitions that are expected to generate interest across the global art scene.

Modigliani– Tate Modern. November 23, 2017 – April 2, 2018

Twelve nudes by Amedeo Modigliani will be on display at the Tate in Modigliani, a major survey of works by the artists that will include lesser-known but radical and thought-provoking sculptures. This is the largest group of nude paintings by the artist ever reunited in the UK. These sensuous works generated so much controversy when they were first shown in 1917, leading police to censor his only ever solo exhibition on the grounds of indecency. The show will also include portraits of his friends, lovers, and supporters, including Pablo Picasso, Constantin Brancusi, and his partner Jeanne Hébuterne. This is one of the major Fall art exhibitions in London. If you are in London, you should see it.

Takashi Murakami’s Under the Radiation Falls is one the major fall art exhibitions in Moscow

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, Moscow. Sep 29, 2017- Feb 4, 2018

The first major survey of Takashi Murakami’s work in Russia at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art spans several periods of the artist’s career from the mid-1990s to the present. Viewed from the broader context of Japanese culture for the first time, the exhibition celebrates Murakami’s long-term project to creatively unite and question Eastern and Western traditions. Divided into five sections, Murakami contests the idea of high and low art. By merging various media into one continuous flow of images, the artist investigates the nuanced facets of Japanese culture and public consciousness in a way that questions art hierarchy. Curated by Katya Inozemtseva, Senior Curator of Garage, Takashi Murakami’s exhibition Under the Radiation Falls is part of The Year of Japan in Russia.

Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait-Museum of Modern Art, New York. September 24 –January 28

An extensive display of Louise Bourgeois (1911–2010) prints, books, and creative process is on display at The Museum of Modern Art in an exhibition titled Louise Bourgeois: An Unfolding Portrait. The exhibition focuses on Bourgeois’s printed oeuvre that was not well known to many people. In the last two decades of her life, Bourgeois created more than 1,200 printed compositions that are part of The Museum of Modern Art show. In addition to the prints created in the last two decades of her life, also on display is a prized archive of prints the artist created at the beginning of her career in the 1940s.This is one of the major museum exhibits in New York. This show will broaden the recent focus on Bourgeois. Presently on display at the Tel Aviv Museum through February 20 is Twosome. Louise Bourgeois Spiders will also be on display in San Francisco Museum of Modern Art from October 7, 2017–September 4, 2018. These are some of the major fall art exhibitions focused on Louise Bourgeois.

Jimmie Durham: At the Center of the World– Whitney Museum of American Art. Nov 3, 2017–Jan 28, 2018

More than 175 objects dating from 1970 to the present by Jimmie Durham will be on display in At the Center of the World at the Whitney Museum of American Art. An artist and activist, Jimmie Durham has worked as a visual artist, performer, essayist, and poet for more than forty-five years. Predominantly a sculptor, Durham’s works are poignant and thought-provoking. Using found objects and natural materials, which are incorporated with text, he exposes Western-centric views and prejudices hidden in language, objects, and institutions. Curated by Anne Ellegood, senior curator, with MacKenzie Stevens, curatorial assistant, the exhibition provides an insight into Durham’s remarkable creative impulse and his use of materials.

Rebecca Warren- That Heaven Allows- Tate St Ives

Rebecca Warren’s first major UK solo exhibition in eight years at the Tate St Ives brings together an array of works by this artist who came to prominence in the 1990s. A significant British artist, Warren’s exuberant, roughly-worked sculptures and neon vitrines engage with the canon of art history. In That Heaven Allows, Warren probes the history of St Ives, drawing connections between her practice, the geographical context and artistic legacy of St Ives.

Jenny Holzer- Blenheim Palace. September 28 – December 31

Power, conflict, and activism are at the center of an exhibition of works by Jenny Holzer at the Blenheim Palace. For this art exhibition, Holzer created new series of works directly addressing the military and political history of Blenheim Palace. The new works are specifically focused on issues that shaped the history of this monumental country house situated in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England. The exhibition also includes Holzer’s LED Signs, including large-scale projections that transform the Federal Gardens after dark in series of nighttime public events.

Louise Fishman: A Retrospective -Weatherspoon Art Museum. September 30 – December 22

Louise Fishman: A Retrospective at the Weatherspoon Art Museum is the first museum survey of the artist’s prolific career. It features works from 1967 to the present. A traveling art exhibition originally organized by the Neuberger Museum of Art, Purchase College, SUNY and curated by Helaine Posner, Chief Curator, the show provides a better understanding of Fishman’s artistic career in almost 50 years. In his large-scale gestural paintings, Fishman employs the formal language of Abstract Expressionism, reemphasizing the physicality, dynamism, and emotional power of that movement. In continuation of the focus of Fishman’s work, another show focusing on the artist’s work will be in Shonky: The Aesthetics of Awkwardness, curated by John Walter and organized by Hayward Touring. The show opens at the MAC in Belfast on October 20 and will travel to Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) and the Bury Art Museum and Sculpture Centre.

McDermott & McGough– Dallas Contemporary. September 29 – December 17

I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going, a retrospective exhibition at the Dallas Contemporary explores the work of the artist duo McDermott & McGough. The artists David McDermott and Peter McGough (b. 1952 and 1958) have worked together on works intertwined with their lives and work that has variously explored issues of gay identity, societal repression, and performative time travel. Organized by Dallas Contemporary adjunct curator Alison M. Gingeras the show opens to the public on October 1, 2017. I’ve Seen the Future and I’m Not Going runs concurrently with McDermott & McGough’s public art installation The Oscar Wilde Temple in New York City.

Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World–Guggenheim.October 6, 2017–January 7, 2018.

This major exhibition of contemporary art from China spanning 1989 to 2008 at the Guggenheim museum examines the most transformative period of modern Chinese and recent world history. This is one of the major Fall art exhibits in New York City. Framed by the geopolitical dynamics attending the end of the Cold War, the spread of globalization, and the rise of China, Art, and China after 1989: Theater of the World presents an interpretative survey of Chinese experimental art, the largest show of this subject ever mounted in North America. It includes contributions by more than 70 artists and collectives and features some 150 iconic and lesser-known works on loan from private and public collections around the world. The show interrogates the complexities of modernism in China and how Chinese artists navigated China’s global presence.

Lynda Benglis–Frieze Masters, Regent’s Park, London. October 5 – 8

A survey of important works by Lynda Benglis titled, Defining Post-Minimalism, 1968–1990, will be one of the major attractions during Frieze Masters. Organized by Cheim & Read and Thomas Dane Gallery. Her works include painting, sculpture, photography, film, and video. A Post-Minimalist who rejected the formalist precepts of Clement Greenberg and Donald Judd, Benglis works delve into emotional resonances of materials with an explicit sense of sexuality and feminist revolt coupled with a freewheeling manipulation of media. A major focus will be on her polyurethane foam, lead, aluminum, plaster, enamel, and glitter congealed in lumps on the floor or curled off the wall. Benglis’s works will also be on view at Blum & Poe, Los Angeles from October 26 through December 16.

Mitchell / Riopelle: Nothing in Moderation-Musée National Des Beaux-Arts Du Québec. October 12 – January 7

Mitchell / Riopelle: Nothing in Moderation brings together nearly 60 works from public and private international collections by American painter Joan Mitchell (1925–1992) and Canadian painter Jean-Paul Riopelle (1923–2002). This exhibition, which was unthinkable in the artists’ lifetimes is a major premiere and an outstanding opportunity to celebrate the artists. Both artists shared their lives for nearly 25 years, in Paris, then in Vétheuil in the Seine Valley where they shared their love and sustained a broad dialogue focusing on abstraction. Their romantic relationship entirely shaped their deeply singular conception of painting and work methods. The exhibition will travel to the Art Gallery of Ontario, February 18–May 13, 2018.

Academy of Tal R–Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen. October 14 – January 21

Tal R is an artist with a great sense of humor and creates works that can provoke emotion. Tal R is known as a ‘natural’. His new show titled Academy of Tal R follows this path. Developed in partnership with the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art near Copenhagen, the show includes works encompasses a wide range of methods and techniques that are performative and laborious. The exhibition features works from the mid-1990s to his most recent including painting, textiles, drawing, sculpture, and printmaking. Famous in the Scandinavian countries, Tal R ‘s works are often compared to those of artists such as Edvard Munch, Asger Jorn and Georg Baselitz amongst others. This is fall art exhibitions that engage art enthusiasts through the application of humor and exceptional artworks.

Sean Scully–Multimedia Art Museum, Moscow. November 3 – December 10

Facing East, a solo exhibition featuring an expansive range of Sean Scully’s paintings and works on paper from 1967 to 2015 is an opportunity to exam an important aspect of the artist’s career. Born in Dublin in 1945, Sean Scully began painting in the late 1960s. The show will include some of the artist’s rich, painterly abstractions in which stripes or blocks of layered color are a prevailing motif. Curated by Olga Sviblova, the show will travel to the State Russian Museum – Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 15–April 9.

