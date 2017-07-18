Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finalists Unveil Exhibitions

Ivan Alifan, the People’s Choice winner of the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series with Rosario Dawson at the unveiling of his solo exhibit Escape at the Allouche Gallery.

ART NEWS: Jimmy Jenkins and Ivan Alifan unveil solo exhibitions at Allouche Gallery as finalists of the 2016 Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series.

BY ARTCENTRON

NEW YORK, NY- Up-and-coming artists and the 2016 Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series finalists Jimmy Jenkins and Ivan Alifan unveiled their solo art exhibitions to New York’s art aficionados at the Allouche Gallery last week amidst pomp and pageantry.

First to unveil his exhibition was Jimmy Jenkins, the 1st place winner of the 2016 Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series. His multi-media show entitled 01 World Building envisages a utopian society where everyone is accepted for who they are. The installation told a story of a reimagined society built on acceptance with inspiration drawn from today’s pop-culture.

Ivan Alifan, the People’s Choice winner presented his solo exhibition on Thursday, July 13. Titled Escape, the exhibition addresses the importance of leisure and the need to escape from city life. Ivan’s work was influenced by New York’s concrete jungle. During the unveiling of his exhibition, he shared with attendees that his exhibit was his personal escape to a tropical environment full of lush landscapes.

The unveiling of the exhibition was attended by guests who celebrated with both artists. Actress and Creative Mentor Rosario Dawson was one of the celebrities in attendance. In addition to good food, carefully crafted cocktails were served throughout the evening.In its 8th year, the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series began about a decade ago with the main objective of discovering the best emerging artists from North America. Organized in partnership with Artsy, winners get the opportunity to present and share their works with curators, collectors and art enthusiasts across the globe.

Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series is already accepting applications for 2017.

