UFO Sighting and Controversy Spurs a Tell-All Thriller

Encounters with Extraterrestrial beings and UFO sighting spurs New York Times best-selling author Steve Alten to pen Undisclosed, a tell-all thriller.

BOOK REVIEW: Undisclosed by New York Times best-selling author Steve Alten goes to the heart of the UFO controversy with tales of intrigues, betrayals, and government cover up.

PALM BEACH, FL – Are there UFOs? Are we alone in the world? Do aliens exist? Did the US government cover up the visit of space aliens and UFOs in area 51? Many people have been striving to find answers to these questions for decades. For those who have had encounters with UFOs, however, it is a foregone conclusion that there are UFOs and that we are not alone in the world. All the ridiculing and dismissal that what they had seen were weather balloons or military maneuvers have only strengthened their resolve that there are UFOs and aliens.

The experiences of those who have encountered UFOs differ from person to person. For some people, having an encounter with UFOs is an appointment for chest beating that we are not alone in the world. For others, however, an encounter with UFOs is an opportunity for introspection. One of such people is Steve Alten, whose experience of a UFO became the foundation for his new novel Undisclosed.

Undisclosed is about Adam Shariak, a veteran of the Iraq war, who is appointed Under Secretary of Defense in 2017 in order to penetrate a secret government, purposely black-shelving a clean, abundant energy system, reverse-engineered from downed UFOs. This new thriller includes sites of secret black ops funded underground holding real UFOs and Alien Reproduction Vehicles. It also reveals details of how a secret group, known as Majik, “murdered former CIA Director William Colby days before he was supposed to turn over a zero-point energy device and millions of dollars in seed money to Dr. Greer.”

BOOK REVIEW | READ ALSO: Amsterdam’s Hidden Beauty Revealed in New Photography Book.

The idea to write a novel that goes straight to the heart of UFO controversy began on Saturday, December 14, 2013. At approximately 11:10 PM, NY Times best-selling author Steve Alten and his wife, Kim, were returning home from dinner and a movie when they had a strange experience. As they drove through their neighborhood, they noticed something bizarre moving toward them in the night sky – pale amber lights like nothing they had ever seen.

Alten recalls that moment:

There were eight to twelve of them flying in staggered pairs, approaching from the south less than a thousand feet (estimated) above Route 441/State Road 7 in Palm Beach County. They were far too silent and smooth to be helicopters and they were definitely not planes. As they came closer and passed almost directly overhead we could see the outline of a… well, their saucer-shaped vessels. By this time I had parked the car and Kim and I just stood and watched them, the two of us incredulous as they moved north through a cloudless night sky… until, pair by pair, they simply faded into the ether. Let me be clear here, they didn’t move out of range or shut off their lights or disappear into a cloud bank, they slipped out of existence. Neither one of us had ever seen a UFO before. Far from being scared, we felt exhilarated, like we had just been treated to something very special.

Three days later, the couple drove to Miami Beach and had dinner with Dr. Steven M. Greer and his wife Emily – the first time the four had ever met. Considered by many to be the world’s foremost authority on UFOs and Extraterrestrials, Dr. Greer has prepared briefs for two sitting presidents, members of Congress, the Head of the Joint Chiefs, and many world leaders. He also leads CE-5 expeditions – Human-instigated ET encounters which use group meditation and remote viewing techniques to vector in the Interstellar.

BOOK NEWS | READ ALSO: Book on 3D Printing Examines the Endless Possibilities of 3D Printers

Steve Alten had contacted Dr. Greer after watching his 2001 Disclosure Project, a media event now viewed by hundreds of millions of people on YouTube that featured twenty eyewitnesses in the military, Intelligence community, FAA, and private defense sector who testified UFOs are not only real, but that there has been a major cover-up regarding free energy technologies, reverse-engineered from downed interstellar craft that could end global warming, poverty, and famine, and change the world – only the fossil fuel industry and military industrial complex refuses to acknowledge their existence.

Alten had emailed Dr. Greer seeking permission to use excerpts of these testimonials in one of his novels. A year after the book was published he received an invitation to meet the Greers in Miami for dinner. Of course, the first thing the Altens spoke about was their UFO experience three nights earlier. Dr. Greer explained that these close encounters happen to many of the people he is going to meet for the first time; the ETs are “checking you out to make sure your motives are pure.” Greer discovered that advanced species communicate through consciousness; it was during meditation that he learned how to initiate his own close encounters.

The meeting in December led to a three-pronged game plan designed to alert the masses to these zero-point-energy technologies, along with details about a False Flag event set up by the military industrial complex intended to make it look like we’re being attacked by “evil aliens.”

That effort to bring attention to how UFO technology is shaping our world led to Unacknowledged, a documentary that was released by The Orchard, a division of Sony on April 24, 2017. Unacknowledged (the book, edited by Steve Alten) was released by A&M Publishers on April 25, 2017. Undisclosed (a new thriller by Steve Alten) was released on June 6, 2017.

Join the art conversation: Share your thoughts and comments. Facebook– Twitter–Google+