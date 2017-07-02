7 Must See Musical Performances at Otakon 2017

Musical Performances: JAM Project, the anime music group based in Japan is one of the musical performances that will thrill fans at Otakon 2017. Image: Otakon

ENTERTAINMENT: In its new home in Washington DC, Otakon 2017 is packed with musical performances that will thrill fans of Asian pop culture, anime, manga, movies, and video games.

BY KAZAD

WASHINGTON DC- After 17 years in Baltimore, Otakon Convention decided last year to take up residence in Washington DC. This year’s Otakon will be from August 11 to 13, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. As with other years, many activities have been lined up to entertain fans of the Asian pop culture, including anime, manga, movies, video games.

A major highlight of this year’s event is the Anisong World Matsuri, a festival featuring several musical performances that will delight fans to this year’s Otakon. Anisong World Matsuri is made possible through the collective efforts of Japanese companies focused on animation-related contents. This is the East Coast U.S. debut of the group, and it is expected to thrill fans with amazing musical performances.In partnership with Otakorp, Inc. Anisong World Matsuri will be presenting headline concerts on Friday and Saturday during Otakon, as well as other events throughout the weekend. The musical performances are in addition the regular Otakon Matsuri. Below are some of the acts that will be entertaining guests at this year’s Otakon festival in Washington DC.

1. JAM Project

Anisong supergroup JAM Project was the first on the list of artists to appear as part of the Anisong World Matsuri at Otakon. The anime music group based in Japan is well known in the anime world for its exciting anime music performances. This is not the first time JAM Project will be performing at Otakon. JAM Project made its US debut at Otakon in 2003 and returned in 2012. The group made a brief appearance at Otakon Vegas 2015 in conjunction with the Anisong World Tour Lantis Festival in Las Vegas.

2. Gothic Metal Group Yousei Teikoku

The gothic metal band Yousei Teikoku is one of the major performers at this year’s Anisong World Matsuri at Otakon. Founded on the idea that humanity’s dwindling belief in fairies must be reversed in order to bring back the purity in people’s hearts, the group is celebrated for its Gothic Lolita stylings. However, the Yousei Teikoku’s unique blend of heavy metal, classical, and techno is what has gained them fans across the globe. In order to keep up with its growing fans, the group recently began performing overseas. Wherever they go, their musical performances have left fans asking for more. This is the group’s first visit to Otakon.

3. T.M.Revolution

T.M.Revolution (Takenori Nishikawa) will be making his third appearance at Otakon during the Anisong World Matsuri. His first appearance was in 2003 and later in 2013. As with other years, he has appeared at the event, this Japanese singer will thrill fans beyond their expectation.

Takenori Nishikawa made his debut as T.M. Revolution (T.M.R.) in May 1996, with the single Dokusai –monopolize. Since that humble beginning, he has not looked back. In two decades, T.M. Revolution has established a reputation as a singer with ear-catching tunes combined with intriguing and irresistible live musical performances. His songs have been used for many anime series, including Mobile Suit Gundam and Sengoku Basara. He also has fans around the globe.

4. FLOW

After years of high expectations, FLOW, the Japanese rock band will appear at Otakon 2017 as part of the Anisong World Matsuri. The five-member group is known around the world for its high-energy rock sound, strong melodies, and crowd-pleasing live concerts. Made up of brothers KOHSHI (vocals), KEIGO (vocals), TAKE (guitar), GOT’S (bass) and IWASAKI (drums), the group’s musical performances at Otakon are expected to be exciting.

5. Chin Daiko

Chin Daiko, a group that plays Taiko is one of the main attractions at this year’s Otakon Matsuri. Chin Daiko has been teaching and demonstrating Okinawa Eisa since 2010. Eisa is a combination of Karate, dance, and Taiko. The group will not only be performing during the Matsuri but also during Otakon’s opening ceremonies. The group has performed for important dignitaries across the country. Through its performances, the group continues to teach the concept of ‘peace through understanding each other’s culture.’

6. Stella Chuu

Also performing at this year’s Matsuri is Stella Chuu. A cosplayer from Los Angeles and New York, Chuu, is devoted to promoting geek culture. She also loves designing brilliantly detailed costumes, which she takes with her on travels to conventions around the world. A DIY enthusiast, Chuu loves to share the joy of costume construction with those who interested in learning.

Project Beck is returning to Otakon Matsuri to thrill their ever-growing fans. Beck is a tribute band for the anime series BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad. The series features a group of teenagers who form a band called BECK. Following in their path, Sam Biggs, Peri Arreguin of The Cheyenne Line, Cody, Houston, Greg Ayres and nerdcore rapper Doctor Awkward, came together to perform some of the popular songs from series. That is what fans will be enjoying at this year’s Otakon Matsuri. Sam, Greg, Doc, Peri, Houston, and Cody will entertain fans in music performances that will be full of loud rock music, adrenaline, and celebration of the anime culture.

