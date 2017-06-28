Cara Santana Bridesmaid Dress Unveiled By Vow To Be Chic

Cara Santana introduces the ‘Cara’, a bridesmaid dress from the Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids collection for Vow To Be Chic.

FASHION & STYLE: Vow To Be Chic, the leading designer bridesmaid dress rental service has unveiled ‘Cara’, a beautiful bridesmaid dress named after the actress Cara Santana.

BY KAZAD

NEW YORK, NY-Celebrities from the media, fashion, entertainment, and bridal industry were at New York’s most stylish Ladurée SoHo recently for a bridal shower hosted by The Glam App founder and actress, Cara Santana.

At the event, Vow To Be Chic, the leading designer bridesmaid dress rental service unveiled ‘Cara’, a beautiful dress worn by Santana. ‘Cara’ is the first in an exclusive capsule collection for Vow To Be Chic by Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids.

Cara Santana who is engaged to actor Jesse Metcalfe commented, “As a bride-to-be, the idea of beautiful, affordable gowns is something on my mind! Vow To Be Chic has really brought a red carpet feel to ladies walking down the aisle.”

In addition to beauty, the choice of Santana as the face of the collection with Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids was also based on her success as an entrepreneur and style. Kelsey Doorey, CEO and Founder of Vow To Be Chic explained the choice:

Cara Santana was a dream partner to help Vow To Be Chic kick off this capsule collection with Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids. Cara is a female founder, entrepreneur, and style icon and we are so excited to launch the “Cara” dress on our site and give women everywhere access to a taste of Cara’s style for their wedding!

In ‘Cara’ elegance meets affordability. The strapless chiffon column gown with feminine ruffle detail is elegantly finished to accentuate the splendor of the bridesmaid. In eight different color options, ‘Cara’ is available for rent on Vow To Be Chic website.

