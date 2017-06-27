Vittorio Gui Finds Spirituality in Photography

Flower V, a black and white photograph by Vittorio Gui represents his desire for spirituality through photography. Image: Image: Swiss Art Gate UAE

PHOTOGRAPHY: Vittorio Gui’s carefully photographed images of flowers transcend aesthetics, revealing his internal search for the meaning of reality and of human existence

BY KAZAD

BOLOGNA, ITALY- Photographer Vittorio Gui is a spiritual man who strives to create a perfect balance in his photography. His black and white photographs take viewers beyond the image to a place of serenity. Gui describes his black and white images as “the doors of nothing”. Each image is carefully photographed to recall the shape of the human aura, luring viewers to transcend the luscious image.

The subjects of Gui’s works are simple yet powerful. His themes include flowers, clouds, and stones. For him, art must have a deeper essence beyond aesthetics. Vittorio Gui’s study and the practice of oriental disciplines is a major source of influence and inspiration for his private and artistic life.

In addition to his study of oriental disciplines, QiGong is also a major source of influence for the photographer and artist. In 2004, Gui attended the first lecture on QiGong at the Beijing University that enhanced his quest for deep spirituality. QiGong is a holistic form of gentle exercise composed of movement, breathing, and meditation aimed at achieving good health and spirituality.

The heightened sense of spirituality Gui learned from QiGong is evident in his photographs. Many of Gui’s photographs externalize the photographer’s internal quest for the meaning of reality and human experience.

Born 1966 in Bologna, Vittorio Gui has for the past two decades devoted himself to using photography to propagate the essence of meditation and concentration. His works have been exhibited in private and public art galleries in Italy and abroad. You can see more his works Swiss Art Gate UAE.

