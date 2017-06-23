6 Amazing Landscape Paintings by Pierneef Sold at Bonhams

Highveld Storm, one of the amazing landscape paintings by Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, sold at Bonhams. Sold for US$ 124,778 (£98,500) inc. premium. Image: Bonhams.

ART AUCTION: Jacob Hendrik Pierneef ‘s remarkable landscape paintings reveal why he is one of South African art masters whose works are fetching high prices at auctions.

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, The Baobab Tree. Sold for US$ 1,046,872 (£826,400) inc. premium

In the last two decades, some of Jacob Hendrik Pierneef’s landscape paintings have been showing up at auctions, especially Bonhams Auctions House in London. His landscape paintings have been sold as part of Bonhams Africa Now and an auction devoted to South African Art. This article presents some of the amazing landscape painting by Jacob Hendrik Pierneef sold at Bonhams. Of course, we cannot present all of his landscape paintings sold at auction here. Our main objective is to present some of those exceptional landscape paintings by the artist. First, who is Jacobus Hendrik (Henk) Pierneef?

Who is Jacob Hendrik Pierneef?

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef was generally considered one of the best of the old South African masters. A landscape artist, Pierneef, as he was fondly called, was celebrated for his amazing landscape paintings. Influenced by the South African landscape, his distinctive style is well recognized in the global environment.

Many of Pierneef’s landscape paintings were of the South African Highveld, a major source of inspiration for the artist. Pierneef’s approach to creating his landscape paintings was simple and direct. First, he breaks his composition into geometric structures. Then, using flat planes, lines, and colors, he creates a harmonious ambiance.

Dramatic light and color is an important element in Pierneef’s landscape paintings. In some of his landscape paintings, Pierneef’s explores subtle colors in a way that brings order to nature. Other paintings are, however, characterized by sharp contrast of light and dark.

Born August 13, 1886, in Pretoria, South Africa, Pierneef got his early art education at the Staatsmodelschool . At the beginning of the Second Boer War, he returned to the Netherlands with his parents. In the Netherlands, he studied at the Rotterdamse Kunstakademie. His contact with works by the old masters left a lasting impression on him.

Pierneef returned to Pretoria at the age of 18 and devoted himself to painting. His first public exhibition was with van Wouw and Naude in 1902. His works were well received. In 1913, Pierneef held his first solo exhibition to great critical acclaim. His second exhibition was held in 1915.

Pierneef taught art at the Heidelberg (South Africa) College of Education, and the Pretoria College of Education. His works can be found in private, corporate, and public collections across the globe. Pierneef’s landscape paintings can be found at the Africana Museum, Durban Art Gallery, Johannesburg Art Gallery, King George VI Art Gallery, Pierneef Museum and the Pretoria Art Gallery.

He died on November 14, 1957, in Pretoria.

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, A View in the Stellenbosch Valley, with Simonsberg and the Hottentots Holland Beyond. Sold for US$ 123,194 (£97,250) inc. premium

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, Malutis Basutoland. Sold for US$ 55,421 (£43,750) inc. premium.

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, Lowveld Mica Eastern Transvaal. Sold for US$ 243,222 (£192,000) inc. premium.

Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, Cape Farmlands (a pair) 55.9 x 50.8cm (22 x 20in.) each. Sold for US$ 366,417 (£289,250) inc. premium.

