Baltimore Antique Show Returns With a Long Exhibitor List

At the Baltimore Antique Show Visitors examine works of art, including art, Asian antiquities, porcelain, Americana, antique and estate jewelry, glass, textiles. Image: Kazad
BY KAZAD
BALTIMORE—The Palm Beach Show Group, organizer of the annual Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show has announced that this year’s fair will be held from August 24-27, at the Baltimore Convention Center. In addition to the dates for this year’s event, the group also announced the list of exhibitors.
Known as the largest indoor summer fine art, antiques and jewelry show in the country, the show brings together art, antique & jewelry dealers from across the country in one place.
Now in its 37th year, the Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show has built a reputation as the must visit summer art event in the country. As with other years, visitors will experience a diversity of collections, including furniture, American and European silver, major works of art, Asian antiquities, porcelain, Americana, antique and estate jewelry, glass, textiles and more.
The “show-within-a-show” concept is what has given Baltimore Antique Show credence among other fairs of its kind. As with other years, the fair will include important features that the fair is noted for, one of which is the Baltimore Fine Craft Show.
Carefully integrated with the overall show, the Baltimore Fine Craft Section features some of the best contemporary craft artists from across the nation, who will offer their latest celebrated works in a comfortable, indoor setting. From the outstanding display at last year’s event, it is expected that the craft artists will again present exceptional crafts to collectors who will be coming to the Baltimore Antique Show.
Also returning this year is Antiquarian Book Fair, another important aspect of the fair. This section of the fair brings together exhibitors determined to offer collectors the best Antiquarian Books. Offerings include rare books, first editions, autographs, fine manuscripts and unusual bibliographical material.
A new addition to this year’s event is The Market. This is a section dedicated “to diverse local and international dealers offering materials appealing to all levels of experience.” The main objective of The Market, according to the organizers the fair, is to bring dealers together in one place with the hope of enhancing the dealer to dealer experience. The Market will have something for every type of collector at this year’s Baltimore Antique Show.
A A Antiques
Harris Gordon
Parker’s Books
Agostino’s Antiques
Albion Antiques
Alderman Ford Antiques
Alexander Gallery
Alexander’s Antiques
Altair
Ameritiques
Antique Associates of…
Antique Bazaar
Antique Cupboard
Antique Elements
Antique Legacy
Antique Prints & Paper
Antiques & Fine Jewelry…
Any Antique Will Do
Arise Bazaar
Art & Antique Gallery
Ashville Fine Arts
Atlanta Silver & Antiques
AxeAntiques
B & B Rare Books
Barbara Paterson
Bardy’s Estate Jewelry
Barometer Fair
Barush & Sarullo
Battledore
Bedford On The Square
Bella Antiques
Best of France Antiques
Bijoux Jewels
Bizarre Bazaar
Branded Luxury Unlimited
Brentiques
Brickell Jewelers
Bruno Gioia Fine Jewelry
Butler & Butler
Carole Pinto Fine Arts
Carole’s Antiques
Charamonde Jewelers
Charlene Upham Antiques
Charles A. Cohn
Chris Mulloy’s Antiques
Christine Magne…
Class Menagerie
Classic Contemporary…
Classic Decor
Clayton’s Antiques
Cob Web Antiques
Colebrook Book Barn
Coliseum Antiques
D’amati Fine Jewelry &…
D-collection
Dan Morphy Antiques
DANWAK
Darryl Atchison
David Allen Fine Art
David Anthony Antiques
David Brooker Fine Art
David David Gallery
David Mayer Antiques
David Sterner Antiques
Del Giudice Antiques
DeRosa Antiques
Designs by Irene
Dorian Frank- Art Nouveau
Douglas Morse Antiques
Drucker Antiques
Dynasty
B & B Rare Books
Barbara Paterson
Bardy’s Estate Jewelry
Barometer Fair
Barush & Sarullo
Battledore
Bedford On The Square
Bella Antiques
Best of France Antiques
Bijoux Jewels
Bizarre Bazaar
Branded Luxury Unlimited
Brentiques
Brickell Jewelers
Bruno Gioia Fine Jewelry
Butler & Butler
Carole Pinto Fine Arts
Carole’s Antiques
Charamonde Jewelers
Charlene Upham Antiques
Charles A. Cohn
Chris Mulloy’s Antiques
Christine Magne…
Class Menagerie
Classic Contemporary…
Classic Decor
Clayton’s Antiques
Cob Web Antiques
Colebrook Book Barn
Coliseum Antiques
D’amati Fine Jewelry &…
D-collection
Dan Morphy Antiques
DANWAK
Darryl Atchison
David Allen Fine Art
David Anthony Antiques
David Brooker Fine Art
David David Gallery
David Mayer Antiques
David Sterner Antiques
Del Giudice Antiques
DeRosa Antiques
Designs by Irene
Dorian Frank- Art Nouveau
Douglas Morse Antiques
Drucker Antiques
Dynasty
Foxe Harrell
Eaton Fine Art
Ed Weissman Art and…
El Tasador
Elements of Time
Elizabeth Dmitrova…
Enterprise Gallery
EPS Platinum
Excelsior Art
Find Weatherly
Ford Art & Antiques
Forever Diamonds
Framont
French Style
From Here to Antiquity
Davis Rare Books
Galerie Fledermaus
Gallery 925
Gardner Burke Antiques
Gary & Eve Lickver
Gem de la Gem
George Sorensen
Guarisco Gallery
Guillermo Radunsky
Haig’s of Rochester
Hazen & Howard Antiques
Heirlooms
Hide and Go Keep
HighKarat
Hong Fa Antiques
House of Whitley
Icons & Antiques
Il Segno Del Tempo
IMJM Antique & Vintage…
Imperial Fine Books
Imperial Heritage
Holley Antiques
J.S. Fearnley
Jack Weir and Sons
Jacob’s Diamond & Estate…
Jacqueline Handley…
James Eckerling Antiques
James Kahllo Fine Art
Janice Paull Antiques
Jeff Bergman Books
Jeff Cohen / Craig Evan…
Jeff Myers
Jerry N. Showalter
Jessica Pack Antiques and…
Jill Fenichell, Inc.
Jimmy & Kathy Gallery
Johanna Antiques
John Atzbach
Johnway Asian Antiques
Jolene Cooper
JSD Antiques
Judith Ravnitzky
JWA RICARD
K & S Fine Arts
K.P.M. Antiques
Kacer Enterprises
Katherine Houston…
Kelleher Fine Art
KEM Art and Antiques
Kensington House Antiques
Kevin T. Ransom
Kimerling Antiques
Kingston Bay Gallery
Kozloff/Meaders
L and Z Antiques and…
Lady Bag International
Lamb Silver
Lao Designs
Laurie’s Glories
Lenore Dailey
Lesley Novack Antiques
Levy’s Fine Jewelry, Art…
Lindberg Jewels
Lisa Kramer Vintage
Loana Marina Purrazzo
LR Antiques
Lush Life Antiques
Luxor Arts & Antiques
Luxury Antiques
M.S. Rau Antiques
Mabel Emile Leitz Gallery…
Malcolm Magruder
Man In The Moon Antiques
Manor Spring
Mantiques Modern
Marilyn & Co.
Mark Walberg Fine Art &…
Marsh & Ackerman
Marsha’s Antiques
Martin Chasin Fine Art
Martin Kay
Marty Pruzzo
Maxine Wolff Shapiro…
McCarty Gallery
McDonough Fine Art
Mchale Silverwares & Fine…
Media Antiques
Melody Rodgers
Memories & Stuff
Menorah Galleries
Michael Weinstein
Michell Antiques
Mizrahi Antiques
Monique’s Antiques
Moylan/Smelkinson
MTE Antiques
Murray Galleries
Nelson & Nelson
Nelson Coleman Jewelers
Nice Things for Interiors
Nicolo Melissa Antiques
Niederkorn Silver
Nissan Antiques Trading…
Norma Ann Antiques
North Star Antiques
Objets d’Art Workshop
Old Editions Bookshop
Oliver and Espig
On Tour Golf
Only Authentics
Ophir Gallery
Orbis Carto Numis
Oriental Treasure Box
Orientations Gallery
Our Story Studios
Pascoe Gallery
Past-Tyme Antiques
Patricia Cohn
Patricia Funt Antiques
Patti Esbia Antique &…
Paul Bennett Antique…
Philip Chasen Antiques
Pikesville Jewelry
Platinum Alley
Provident Jewelry
R & A International
RDM Fine Art
Really Good
Rehs Diamonds
Rehs Galleries
Renaissance Interiors
Renata Ramsburg
Ri Noor
Richard W. Bell Antiques
Rick and Robert C Kaplan…
Robert E. Alker Fine Art
Robert M Quilter Fine…
Robert Vernon Shuffett
Ron Barber
Rose’s Antiques
Roy Rover
Sakai Antiques
Samuelson’s Diamonds
Sandra J. Whitson
Santos
Scott & Janet Antiques
Search Ends Here
Seaway China
Sebastian Deya Gallery
Serapi Antiques
Sergio’s Fine Jewelers
Serica Gallery
Silver & Such…
Silver Art By D & R
Silver Lane
Silver Trinket Shop
Soheil Oriental Rugs
Spencer Marks
Stallion Hill Gallery
Steidel Fine Art
Steven Thomas
Stonegate Gallery
Stuck On Dolls
Sue Brown
Susan Barr Antiques
Takat
Tenga
The Button Box
The Emporium, LTD
The Gryphon’s Nest
The Ivory Tower
The Linen Merchant
The Tolman Collection
The Victorian Rose
Tim Ters
Tinoco Gallery
TK Asian Antiquities
Trading Treasures
Tutto Dal Mondo
Twin Tankard Antiques
Vi Walker
Vimax Antiques
Vintage Immoralized
Vintage World
Virgil R. Mitchell
Weinreb Diamond & Estate…
White Whale Limited
Willard Monroe Fine Art
Willem G. Flippo Fine…
Wooden Skate Antiques