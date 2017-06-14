Baltimore Antique Show Returns With a Long Exhibitor List

At the Baltimore Antique Show Visitors examine works of art, including art, Asian antiquities, porcelain, Americana, antique and estate jewelry, glass, textiles. Image: Kazad

ART NEWS

Baltimore Antique Show Returns with Art, Antiques, Jewelry and an amazing Summer Show for all Collectors.

BY KAZAD

BALTIMORE—The Palm Beach Show Group, organizer of the annual Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show has announced that this year’s fair will be held from August 24-27, at the Baltimore Convention Center. In addition to the dates for this year’s event, the group also announced the list of exhibitors.

Known as the largest indoor summer fine art, antiques and jewelry show in the country, the show brings together art, antique & jewelry dealers from across the country in one place.

Now in its 37th year, the Baltimore Art, Antique & Jewelry Show has built a reputation as the must visit summer art event in the country. As with other years, visitors will experience a diversity of collections, including furniture, American and European silver, major works of art, Asian antiquities, porcelain, Americana, antique and estate jewelry, glass, textiles and more.

The “show-within-a-show” concept is what has given Baltimore Antique Show credence among other fairs of its kind. As with other years, the fair will include important features that the fair is noted for, one of which is the Baltimore Fine Craft Show.

Carefully integrated with the overall show, the Baltimore Fine Craft Section features some of the best contemporary craft artists from across the nation, who will offer their latest celebrated works in a comfortable, indoor setting. From the outstanding display at last year’s event, it is expected that the craft artists will again present exceptional crafts to collectors who will be coming to the Baltimore Antique Show.

Also returning this year is Antiquarian Book Fair, another important aspect of the fair. This section of the fair brings together exhibitors determined to offer collectors the best Antiquarian Books. Offerings include rare books, first editions, autographs, fine manuscripts and unusual bibliographical material.

A new addition to this year’s event is The Market. This is a section dedicated “to diverse local and international dealers offering materials appealing to all levels of experience.” The main objective of The Market, according to the organizers the fair, is to bring dealers together in one place with the hope of enhancing the dealer to dealer experience. The Market will have something for every type of collector at this year’s Baltimore Antique Show.

Baltimore Antique Show-Exhibitors List

A A Antiques

Harris Gordon

Parker’s Books

Agostino’s Antiques

Albion Antiques

Alderman Ford Antiques

Alexander Gallery

Alexander’s Antiques

Altair

Ameritiques

Antique Associates of…

Antique Bazaar

Antique Cupboard

Antique Elements

Antique Legacy

Antique Prints & Paper

Antiques & Fine Jewelry…

Any Antique Will Do

Arise Bazaar

Art & Antique Gallery

Ashville Fine Arts

Atlanta Silver & Antiques

AxeAntiques

B & B Rare Books

Barbara Paterson

Bardy’s Estate Jewelry

Barometer Fair

Barush & Sarullo

Battledore

Bedford On The Square

Bella Antiques

Best of France Antiques

Bijoux Jewels

Bizarre Bazaar

Branded Luxury Unlimited

Brentiques

Brickell Jewelers

Bruno Gioia Fine Jewelry

Butler & Butler

Carole Pinto Fine Arts

Carole’s Antiques

Charamonde Jewelers

Charlene Upham Antiques

Charles A. Cohn

Chris Mulloy’s Antiques

Christine Magne…

Class Menagerie

Classic Contemporary…

Classic Decor

Clayton’s Antiques

Cob Web Antiques

Colebrook Book Barn

Coliseum Antiques

D’amati Fine Jewelry &…

D-collection

Dan Morphy Antiques

DANWAK

Darryl Atchison

David Allen Fine Art

David Anthony Antiques

David Brooker Fine Art

David David Gallery

David Mayer Antiques

David Sterner Antiques

Del Giudice Antiques

DeRosa Antiques

Designs by Irene

Dorian Frank- Art Nouveau

Douglas Morse Antiques

Drucker Antiques

Dynasty

B & B Rare Books

Barbara Paterson

Bardy’s Estate Jewelry

Barometer Fair

Barush & Sarullo

Battledore

Bedford On The Square

Bella Antiques

Best of France Antiques

Bijoux Jewels

Bizarre Bazaar

Branded Luxury Unlimited

Brentiques

Brickell Jewelers

Bruno Gioia Fine Jewelry

Butler & Butler

Carole Pinto Fine Arts

Carole’s Antiques

Charamonde Jewelers

Charlene Upham Antiques

Charles A. Cohn

Chris Mulloy’s Antiques

Christine Magne…

Class Menagerie

Classic Contemporary…

Classic Decor

Clayton’s Antiques

Cob Web Antiques

Colebrook Book Barn

Coliseum Antiques

D’amati Fine Jewelry &…

D-collection

Dan Morphy Antiques

DANWAK

Darryl Atchison

David Allen Fine Art

David Anthony Antiques

David Brooker Fine Art

David David Gallery

David Mayer Antiques

David Sterner Antiques

Del Giudice Antiques

DeRosa Antiques

Designs by Irene

Dorian Frank- Art Nouveau

Douglas Morse Antiques

Drucker Antiques

Dynasty

Foxe Harrell

Eaton Fine Art

Ed Weissman Art and…

El Tasador

Elements of Time

Elizabeth Dmitrova…

Enterprise Gallery

EPS Platinum

Excelsior Art

Find Weatherly

Ford Art & Antiques

Forever Diamonds

Framont

French Style

From Here to Antiquity

Davis Rare Books

Galerie Fledermaus

Gallery 925

Gardner Burke Antiques

Gary & Eve Lickver

Gem de la Gem

George Sorensen

Guarisco Gallery

Guillermo Radunsky

Haig’s of Rochester

Hazen & Howard Antiques

Heirlooms

Hide and Go Keep

HighKarat

Hong Fa Antiques

House of Whitley

Icons & Antiques

Il Segno Del Tempo

IMJM Antique & Vintage…

Imperial Fine Books

Imperial Heritage

Holley Antiques

J.S. Fearnley

Jack Weir and Sons

Jacob’s Diamond & Estate…

Jacqueline Handley…

James Eckerling Antiques

James Kahllo Fine Art

Janice Paull Antiques

Jeff Bergman Books

Jeff Cohen / Craig Evan…

Jeff Myers

Jerry N. Showalter

Jessica Pack Antiques and…

Jill Fenichell, Inc.

Jimmy & Kathy Gallery

Johanna Antiques

John Atzbach

Johnway Asian Antiques

Jolene Cooper

JSD Antiques

Judith Ravnitzky

JWA RICARD

K & S Fine Arts

K.P.M. Antiques

Kacer Enterprises

Katherine Houston…

Kelleher Fine Art

KEM Art and Antiques

Kensington House Antiques

Kevin T. Ransom

Kimerling Antiques

Kingston Bay Gallery

Kozloff/Meaders

L and Z Antiques and…

Lady Bag International

Lamb Silver

Lao Designs

Laurie’s Glories

Lenore Dailey

Lesley Novack Antiques

Levy’s Fine Jewelry, Art…

Lindberg Jewels

Lisa Kramer Vintage

Loana Marina Purrazzo

LR Antiques

Lush Life Antiques

Luxor Arts & Antiques

Luxury Antiques

M.S. Rau Antiques

Mabel Emile Leitz Gallery…

Malcolm Magruder

Man In The Moon Antiques

Manor Spring

Mantiques Modern

Marilyn & Co.

Mark Walberg Fine Art &…

Marsh & Ackerman

Marsha’s Antiques

Martin Chasin Fine Art

Martin Kay

Marty Pruzzo

Maxine Wolff Shapiro…

McCarty Gallery

McDonough Fine Art

Mchale Silverwares & Fine…

Media Antiques

Melody Rodgers

Memories & Stuff

Menorah Galleries

Michael Weinstein

Michell Antiques

Mizrahi Antiques

Monique’s Antiques

Moylan/Smelkinson

MTE Antiques

Murray Galleries

Nelson & Nelson

Nelson Coleman Jewelers

Nice Things for Interiors

Nicolo Melissa Antiques

Niederkorn Silver

Nissan Antiques Trading…

Norma Ann Antiques

North Star Antiques

Objets d’Art Workshop

Old Editions Bookshop

Oliver and Espig

On Tour Golf

Only Authentics

Ophir Gallery

Orbis Carto Numis

Oriental Treasure Box

Orientations Gallery

Our Story Studios

Pascoe Gallery

Past-Tyme Antiques

Patricia Cohn

Patricia Funt Antiques

Patti Esbia Antique &…

Paul Bennett Antique…

Philip Chasen Antiques

Pikesville Jewelry

Platinum Alley

Provident Jewelry

R & A International

RDM Fine Art

Really Good

Rehs Diamonds

Rehs Galleries

Renaissance Interiors

Renata Ramsburg

Ri Noor

Richard W. Bell Antiques

Rick and Robert C Kaplan…

Robert E. Alker Fine Art

Robert M Quilter Fine…

Robert Vernon Shuffett

Ron Barber

Rose’s Antiques

Roy Rover

Sakai Antiques

Samuelson’s Diamonds

Sandra J. Whitson

Santos

Scott & Janet Antiques

Search Ends Here

Seaway China

Sebastian Deya Gallery

Serapi Antiques

Sergio’s Fine Jewelers

Serica Gallery

Silver & Such…

Silver Art By D & R

Silver Lane

Silver Trinket Shop

Soheil Oriental Rugs

Spencer Marks

Stallion Hill Gallery

Steidel Fine Art

Steven Thomas

Stonegate Gallery

Stuck On Dolls

Sue Brown

Susan Barr Antiques

Takat

Tenga

The Button Box

The Emporium, LTD

The Gryphon’s Nest

The Ivory Tower

The Linen Merchant

The Tolman Collection

The Victorian Rose

Tim Ters

Tinoco Gallery

TK Asian Antiquities

Trading Treasures

Tutto Dal Mondo

Twin Tankard Antiques

Vi Walker

Vimax Antiques

Vintage Immoralized

Vintage World

Virgil R. Mitchell

Weinreb Diamond & Estate…

White Whale Limited

Willard Monroe Fine Art

Willem G. Flippo Fine…

Wooden Skate Antiques