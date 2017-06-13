Steep Road to the Olympics Challenges Video Game Players

Ubisoft’s Steep Road to the Olympics takes players to South Korea and Japan to participate in the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in extreme sports video game

Ubisoft’s challenges extreme sports video game players with Steep Road to the Olympics, an extension that allows players to explore South Korea and Japan while participating in Olympic events.

BY KAZAD



SAN FRANCISCO, CA- Ubisoft is set to pose new challenges for players of Steep, the multi-award–winning open world action-sports game. After years of allowing players to ski, snowboard, paraglide, and wingsuit around the massive open worlds of the Alps and Alaska, Steep is taking players to new locations: South Korea and Japan.

In honor of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Ubisoft is making Steep even more interesting. Working in partnership with the International Olympic Committee, Ubisoft is creating an original expansion for Steep. Known as Steep Road to the Olympics, the extension allows players to explore South Korea and Japan while participating in Olympic events. Events include Downhill, Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Giant Slalom, Super G, and Big Air.

In addition to participating in Olympic events, Steep Road to the Olympics presents new challenges for discerning game players. Players can pick the country they want to represent as well as test their skills against players around the world. As if that is not enough, players keen on exploring the legendary powder of Japan will have plenty of space to find their own line. Players will be able to challenge their friends, record highlights and share them with the Steep community. The gorgeous new environments players will explore are the icing on the cake.

Steep Road to the Olympics comes out December 5, 2017, on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

