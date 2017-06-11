Museums and Galleries Celebrate Pride Month in Style

The 3 Little Pigs, a digital image by Marc Martin, on display at Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art is one of the works on display as part of the Pride Month celebrations.

In celebration of Pride Month, museums, galleries, and art institutions across the country are hosting art exhibitions, showing films and rolling out the red carpets.

BY KAZAD

BALTIMORE, MD —It is Pride Month and museums, galleries and art institutions across the country are doing everything to make it eventful. From Baltimore Museum of Art to Baltimore Creative Alliance, Brooklyn Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, many events are lined up not just to celebrate but also bring attention to issues affecting the LGBTQ community.

Queer Interiors at the Baltimore Museum of Art continues to be a major attraction for art lovers since it opened September 18, 2016. However, it is expected to attract even more people to the museum during the Pride Month celebrations because of its relevance to the LGBTQ community.

Conceived and produced by Rahne Alexander and Jaimes Mayhew, Queer Interiors, which is part of an on-going exhibition, includes a larger-than-life bed, furnishings, and personal artifacts. At the core of the installation is a multimedia wall quilt known as the Baltimore LGBTQI+ Home Movie Quilt, which pays homage to Baltimore album quilts and the AIDS Quilt. The Baltimore LGBTQI+ Home Movie Quilt is an important example of a crowd-sourced multimedia portrait of the city’s LGBTQI+ communities.

At the Baltimore Creative Alliance, Pride Month celebration began in May. Last month, the organization held its popular Charm City LGBTQA Film Festival with several films focused on the experiences of the LGBTQ community. In its 4th year, the event featured movies like Of Girls and Horses, TAB: Hunter Confidential, The Circle Out in the Night, Queer Shorts, Gerontophilia and several others.

In addition to the movies, there were also talks dedicated to the LGBTQA. According to the curator K.J Mohr, this year’s festival featured award-winning films, highlighting the lives and issues affecting the LGBTQA community. The films were carefully selected from films that premiered at the most renowned national and international LGBTQA film festivals, including Sundance, Berlin, and Tribeca.

In June, Baltimore Creative Alliance has continued the celebration of the LGBTQ with the 6th annual Rainbow Fest 2017. Dedicated to Kathleen Happ, “the film festival is part of Creative Alliance’s ongoing support of the LGBTQA community of artists and activists in Baltimore.”

Working in partnership with Planned Parenthood, Creative Alliance presented documentaries and shorts aimed at educating members of the community. The Passionate Pursuits was one the documentaries presented during the festival. The documentary allows an insight into the Angela Bowen, a lesbian feminist activist organizer, writer and professor. Bowen grew up in the inner city of Boston during the Jim Crow era and faced many prejudices on her path to success. Her story explicates the challenges of race, class, gender, age, sexuality and they informed her strategies for survival.

At the Brooklyn Museum in New York, a series of events scheduled for June is expected to bring attention to issues affecting LGBTQ in New York and around the world. Teens are the main focus of this year’s celebrations at the Brooklyn Museum. On June 9, the museum hosted a special event called LGBT Q Teen Night: A Night Among the Gods. The night was planned by LGBTQ teens and their allies. There were music, workshops and other fun activities.

The LGBTQ Teen Night: a Night Among the Gods was an opportunity to see exhibitions dealing with gender and sexuality. A Woman’s Afterlife: Gender Transformation in Ancient Egypt is one of the shows at the center of discussion during the event. The show investigates and questions why women were often depicted on their coffins with male attributes. The ongoing permanent collection show continues to be a major attraction during the Pride Month festivities.

In addition, the museum will screen new short films by young, local artists called Black Queer Brooklyn on Film.

Met Fridays: Pride on Friday is one of the major events planned for the Pride Month celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Scheduled for Friday, June 23, the event includes gallery talks and art making. A dance party is the icing on the cake.

The Queens Museum is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the borough’s pride parade with the exhibition The Lavender Line: Coming Out in Queens. It runs through July 31 with an opening reception slated for June 18. In continuation of the effort to bring attention to the plight of the LGBTQ, the museum will also on June 18 commemorate the murder of Julio Rivera, a 29­ year­ old gay man, who was killed by three white skinheads because they wanted to “reclaim” their neighborhood from gays and homeless people.

Rivera was killed in 1990 in a schoolyard in Jackson Heights, Queens. The three white skinheads lured him to the schoolyard where they bashed his skull with a hammer before finishing him off with a knife. The homophobia-driven murder was later described as a hate crime.

Rivera’s senseless killing engendered the coming out of the Queen’s LGBTQ community and its pride parade. After the murder, New York City’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community began mobilizing, calling the police to take actions against those perpetrating hatred against the LGBTQ.

Voice=Survival will open on June 15 and run through August 11 at The 8th Floor, an independent art space set up by collectors Shelley and Donald Rubin in 2010. This exhibition is an important addition to other celebrations slated for the Pride Month.

The multidisciplinary exhibition, through works and archival materials by artists like Donald Moffett, Kiki Smith, and David Wojnarowicz, examines the battle against the HIV/Aids epidemic. Some of the artists include ACT UP, Jordan Arseneault and PosterVirus, Yann Beauvais, Mykki Blanco and Adinah Dancyger, Chloe Dzubilo, Gran Fury, Andrea Geyer and Sharon Hayes, Guillermo Gómez-Peña and Gustavo Vazquez, Shan Kelley.



At the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, Pride is celebrated all year round. But June is even more special as it is the Pride Month. As part of its celebration, the museum which recently reopened its expanded space in SoHo, New York, has great plans that will delight everyone.

At Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, the celebration began on June 8 with the museum’s annual summer benefit Live Loud Now. This was followed on June 10 by Found: Queer Archaeology; Queer Abstraction, an exhibition that examines issues affecting the LGBTQ. Additionally, there will be a family-friendly block party that includes activities for all ages and a youth art fair from students at the Gender & Sexualities Alliance at The Math & Science Exploratory School.

A Third Gender: Beautiful Youths in Japanese Prints, an exhibition examining gender fluidity, identity and presentation apply to Edo-period Japan (1603-1868) is at the Japan Society in New York. The exhibition investigates Wakashu (“beautiful youths”), a gender category of adolescent males considered appropriate and desirable sexual partners for both men and women. Featuring over 65 woodblock prints, as well as paintings, luxury objects and personal ornaments, the exhibition offers a critical artistic and historical context for gender performance and sexual expression.

On display at the New Museum in New York are works by RAGGA, a community of queer Caribbean artists. Titled RAGGA NYC: All the Threatened and Delicious Things Joining One Another, the exhibition is engaging viewers on a different aspect of the gay life.



The Work of Love, The Queer of Labour at the Franklin Street Works, a temporary exhibition at the Stamford, Connecticut art space examines gay life through the prism of class. Done in the different media, the works exposes how queer communities that have existed outside of rigid social structures can become shining examples of an egalitarian, loving society. More importantly, they show an integral aspect of the LGBTQ live that many people do not know about. The exhibition continues until August 27.

For the Pride Month, the Minneapolis Institute of Art has dedicated its monthly Third Thursday free public party of June 15 to the celebration of the Pride Month. There will be music, dancing, and games. Additional, there will be a workshop for making flags for the Twin Cities’ annual parade.

