Expo Chicago Announces Exhibitor List for 2017 Fair

Exhibition Space at Expo Chicago where international galleries, old and new, will be exhibiting their best art and artists when the fair opens in September.
CHICAGO—Preparations are in top gear for this year’s Expo Chicago. As part of the planning for the sixth annual edition taking place in Navy Pier’s Hall in September, Expo Chicago recently announced the exhibitor list.
135 galleries drawn from 58 cities from 25 countries will be at this year’s fair. This is the fair’s largest global showing yet.
This year exhibitor list includes notable new galleries, including Standard (OSLO) (Oslo), Ceysson and Benetire (Paris, Luxembourg, New York); Galerija Gregory Podnar(Berlin); and Galeria Felomina Soares (Lisbon). The exhibition list was put together by a committee of consultants made up of gallery owners and other art professionals. They include Bortolami Gallery, Corbett vs. Dempsey, David Zwirner, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, David Nikon Gallery, Jessica Silverman Gallery, and Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Project.
Below is the exhibitor list. It includes including Expo Chicago’s main exposition, as well as different sections including Exposure. Exposure, an import part of the Expo Chicago, is reserved for solo and two-artist presentation by galleries that have been in business for eight years or less. Other areas include Edition + Books, which features artists books, edition, and prints. An important event happening for the first time at this year’s Expo Chicago activities is Profile. According to the organizers of the fair, it features “single-artist installation and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries.”
GALLERIES
AKINCI, Amsterdam
Ameringer | McEnery | Yohe, New York
Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco
BERG Contemporary, Reykjavík
Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach
Bortolami, New York
Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York
CarrerasMugica, Bilbao
casati gallery, Chicago
David Castillo Gallery, Miami Beach
Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles
Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables
James Cohan, New York
CONNERSMITH., Washington, DC
Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago
Galerie de Bellefeuille, Montreal
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles
Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago
galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas
Flowers Gallery, London, New York
Forum Gallery, New York
Honor Fraser, Los Angeles
Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong
Hilario Galguera Gallery, Mexico City
Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug
Galerie Laurent Godin, Paris
Graphicstudio, Tampa
Alexander Gray Associates, New York
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York
GRIMM, Amsterdam
Kavi Gupta, Chicago
Hackett Mill, San Francisco
HDM Gallery, Beijing, Hangzhou
Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles
Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York
Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago
The Hole, New York
Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich
MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle
Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York
Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York
Anton Kern Gallery, New York
Tina Kim Gallery, New York
KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin
Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago
Galerie Lelong, New York, Paris
Library Street Collective, Detroit
Jane Lombard Gallery, New York
Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami
Luhring Augustine, New York
Maccarone, New York, Los Angeles
Maison Gerard, New York
Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles
Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke
Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Vienna, Salzburg
McCormick Gallery, Chicago
moniquemeloche, Chicago
THE MISSION, Chicago
Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town
Anne Mosseri-Marlio Galerie, Basel
David Nolan Gallery, New York
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco
Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago
Claire Oliver Gallery, New York
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
Karla Osorio Gallery, Brasília, São Paulo
parrasch heijnen gallery, Los Angeles
Peres Projects, Berlin
Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo
Galerija Gregor Podnar, Berlin
Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles
PROYECTOSMONCLOVA, Mexico City
R & Company, New York
ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago
RONCHINI, London
rosenfeld porcini, London
Salon 94, New York
Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence
Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago
William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis
Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco
SIM Galeria, Curitiba
Sims Reed Gallery, London
Galeria Filomena Soares, Lisbon
Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York
STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo
Louis Stern Fine Arts, West Hollywood
Allan Stone Projects, New York
MARC STRAUS, New York
Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York
Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong
Tandem Press, Madison
Galerie Tanit, Beirut, Munich
Galerie Daniel Templon, Paris, Brussels
Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco
Traywick Contemporary, Berkeley
Vallarino Fine Art, New York
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles
Von Lintel Gallery, Los Angeles
Weinstein Gallery, Minneapolis
Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago
Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York
David Zwirner, New York, London
EXPOSURE
Curated by Justine Ludwig
313 Art Project, Seoul | Gigisue
AA|LA, Los Angeles | Alex Ito
Piero Atchugarry, Pueblo Garzón | Yuken Teruya
Cardoza Fine Art, Houston | Paul Kremer
DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM, Berlin | Dorian Gaudin, Travis Lycra
Downs & Ross, New York | Vikky Alexander
Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Alec Egan, Jordan Nassar
Edel Assanti, London | Dale Lewis
Fridman Gallery, New York | Reuven Israel, Navine G. Khan-Dossos
joségarcía, mx, Mexico City, Merida | Tania Pérez Córdova, José León Cerrillo
Geary Contemporary, New York | Vadis Turner
Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Luis Flores, Kevin Reinhardt
Gerhard Hofland, Amsterdam | Koen Delaere, Johan Tahon
Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles | Ramiro Gomez, Patrick Martinez
Kimmerich, Berlin | Ivan Morley, Alice Tippit
KLOWDEN MANN, Los Angeles | Rodrigo Valenzuela
Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | TR Ericsson, Emmanuel Van der Auwera
David Lewis, New York | Barbara Bloom, Sean Paul
MARSO, Mexico City | Lucas Simões
Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles | Steven Hull
Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Genevieve Gaignard
Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Mira Dancy, Isabel Yellin
NOME Gallery, Berlin | Navine G. Khan-Dossos
Officine dell’lmmagine, Milan | Bronwyn Katz, Marcia Kure
OFG.XXX, Dallas, Berlin | Arthur Peña
PATRON, Chicago | Lucas Simões
David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis | Lukas Geronimas, Lizzy Marshall
ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Zachary Fabri, Kathleen Vance
Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Elise Ferguson, Ryan Wallace
EXPO PROFILE
Ceysson & Bénétière, Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York | Alexander Nolan
GRIMM, Amsterdam | Charles Avery
Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke | Ron Gorchov
R & Company, New York | SuperDesign (Gianni Pettena, Lapo Binazzi, Studio 65, and Guido Drocco & Franco Mello)
Solo Galerie, Paris | Pezo von Ellrichshausen
EXPO EDITIONS + BOOKS
Art+Culture Projects, New York
Boreas Fine Art, Chicago
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Field Editions, Liverpool
Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York
Island Press, St. Louis
Other Criteria, New York, London, Ilfracombe
RENÉ SCHMITT, WOL
Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago
Tate, London
Whitechapel Gallery, London