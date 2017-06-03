Expo Chicago Announces Exhibitor List for 2017 Fair

Exhibition Space at Expo Chicago where international galleries, old and new, will be exhibiting their best art and artists when the fair opens in September.

Exhibitor List for the 2017 Expo Chicago includes new and old international galleries that will be displaying exceptional art by top artists from across the globe.

BY KAZAD

CHICAGO—Preparations are in top gear for this year’s Expo Chicago. As part of the planning for the sixth annual edition taking place in Navy Pier’s Hall in September, Expo Chicago recently announced the exhibitor list.

135 galleries drawn from 58 cities from 25 countries will be at this year’s fair. This is the fair’s largest global showing yet.

This year exhibitor list includes notable new galleries, including Standard (OSLO) (Oslo), Ceysson and Benetire (Paris, Luxembourg, New York); Galerija Gregory Podnar(Berlin); and Galeria Felomina Soares (Lisbon). The exhibition list was put together by a committee of consultants made up of gallery owners and other art professionals. They include Bortolami Gallery, Corbett vs. Dempsey, David Zwirner, Rhona Hoffman Gallery, David Nikon Gallery, Jessica Silverman Gallery, and Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Project.

Below is the exhibitor list. It includes including Expo Chicago’s main exposition, as well as different sections including Exposure. Exposure, an import part of the Expo Chicago, is reserved for solo and two-artist presentation by galleries that have been in business for eight years or less. Other areas include Edition + Books, which features artists books, edition, and prints. An important event happening for the first time at this year’s Expo Chicago activities is Profile. According to the organizers of the fair, it features “single-artist installation and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries.”

GALLERIES

AKINCI, Amsterdam

Ameringer | McEnery | Yohe, New York

Anglim Gilbert Gallery, San Francisco

BERG Contemporary, Reykjavík

Peter Blake Gallery, Laguna Beach

Bortolami, New York

Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, Paris, New York

CarrerasMugica, Bilbao

casati gallery, Chicago

David Castillo Gallery, Miami Beach

Edward Cella Art & Architecture, Los Angeles

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

James Cohan, New York

CONNERSMITH., Washington, DC

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Galerie de Bellefeuille, Montreal

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

galerie frank elbaz, Paris, Dallas

Flowers Gallery, London, New York

Forum Gallery, New York

Honor Fraser, Los Angeles

Gagosian, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, Geneva, Hong Kong

Hilario Galguera Gallery, Mexico City

Galerie Gmurzynska, Zürich, St. Moritz, Zug

Galerie Laurent Godin, Paris

Graphicstudio, Tampa

Alexander Gray Associates, New York

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

GRIMM, Amsterdam

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hackett Mill, San Francisco

HDM Gallery, Beijing, Hangzhou

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

The Hole, New York

Edwynn Houk Gallery, New York, Zürich

MARIANE IBRAHIM, Seattle

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Paul Kasmin Gallery, New York

Anton Kern Gallery, New York

Tina Kim Gallery, New York

KÖNIG GALERIE, Berlin

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Galerie Lelong, New York, Paris

Library Street Collective, Detroit

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

Luhring Augustine, New York

Maccarone, New York, Los Angeles

Maison Gerard, New York

Matthew Marks Gallery, New York, Los Angeles

Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke

Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Vienna, Salzburg

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

moniquemeloche, Chicago

THE MISSION, Chicago

Gallery MOMO, Johannesburg, Cape Town

Anne Mosseri-Marlio Galerie, Basel

David Nolan Gallery, New York

Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco

Richard Norton Gallery, Chicago

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

Karla Osorio Gallery, Brasília, São Paulo

parrasch heijnen gallery, Los Angeles

Peres Projects, Berlin

Perrotin, New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo

Galerija Gregor Podnar, Berlin

Praz-Delavallade, Paris, Los Angeles

PROYECTOSMONCLOVA, Mexico City

R & Company, New York

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

RONCHINI, London

rosenfeld porcini, London

Salon 94, New York

Eduardo Secci Contemporary, Florence

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

SIM Galeria, Curitiba

Sims Reed Gallery, London

Galeria Filomena Soares, Lisbon

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

STANDARD (OSLO), Oslo

Louis Stern Fine Arts, West Hollywood

Allan Stone Projects, New York

MARC STRAUS, New York

Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong

Tandem Press, Madison

Galerie Tanit, Beirut, Munich

Galerie Daniel Templon, Paris, Brussels

Paul Thiebaud Gallery, San Francisco

Traywick Contemporary, Berkeley

Vallarino Fine Art, New York

Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects, Los Angeles

Von Lintel Gallery, Los Angeles

Weinstein Gallery, Minneapolis

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, Chicago

Pavel Zoubok Gallery, New York

David Zwirner, New York, London

EXPOSURE

Curated by Justine Ludwig

313 Art Project, Seoul | Gigisue

AA|LA, Los Angeles | Alex Ito

Piero Atchugarry, Pueblo Garzón | Yuken Teruya

Cardoza Fine Art, Houston | Paul Kremer

DITTRICH & SCHLECHTRIEM, Berlin | Dorian Gaudin, Travis Lycra

Downs & Ross, New York | Vikky Alexander

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles | Alec Egan, Jordan Nassar

Edel Assanti, London | Dale Lewis

Fridman Gallery, New York | Reuven Israel, Navine G. Khan-Dossos

joségarcía, mx, Mexico City, Merida | Tania Pérez Córdova, José León Cerrillo

Geary Contemporary, New York | Vadis Turner

Grice Bench, Los Angeles | Luis Flores, Kevin Reinhardt

Gerhard Hofland, Amsterdam | Koen Delaere, Johan Tahon

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles | Ramiro Gomez, Patrick Martinez

Kimmerich, Berlin | Ivan Morley, Alice Tippit

KLOWDEN MANN, Los Angeles | Rodrigo Valenzuela

Harlan Levey Projects, Brussels | TR Ericsson, Emmanuel Van der Auwera

David Lewis, New York | Barbara Bloom, Sean Paul

MARSO, Mexico City | Lucas Simões

Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles | Steven Hull

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles | Genevieve Gaignard

Night Gallery, Los Angeles | Mira Dancy, Isabel Yellin

NOME Gallery, Berlin | Navine G. Khan-Dossos

Officine dell’lmmagine, Milan | Bronwyn Katz, Marcia Kure

OFG.XXX, Dallas, Berlin | Arthur Peña

PATRON, Chicago | Lucas Simões

David Petersen Gallery, Minneapolis | Lukas Geronimas, Lizzy Marshall

ROCKELMANN&, Berlin | Zachary Fabri, Kathleen Vance

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco | Elise Ferguson, Ryan Wallace

EXPO PROFILE

Ceysson & Bénétière, Saint-Étienne, Paris, Luxembourg, New York | Alexander Nolan

GRIMM, Amsterdam | Charles Avery

Maruani Mercier, Brussels, Knokke | Ron Gorchov

R & Company, New York | SuperDesign (Gianni Pettena, Lapo Binazzi, Studio 65, and Guido Drocco & Franco Mello)

Solo Galerie, Paris | Pezo von Ellrichshausen

EXPO EDITIONS + BOOKS

Art+Culture Projects, New York

Boreas Fine Art, Chicago

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Field Editions, Liverpool

Richard Gray Gallery, Chicago, New York

Island Press, St. Louis

Other Criteria, New York, London, Ilfracombe

RENÉ SCHMITT, WOL

Spudnik Press Cooperative, Chicago

Tate, London

Whitechapel Gallery, London