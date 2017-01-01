Debbie Reynolds Death Reveals a Mother’s Undying Love

Beautify Debbie Reynolds performing at Knott’s Berry Farm in 1971 to a teaming audience that continues to mourn her death after the passing of her daughter Carrie Fisher. via Wikimedia Commons

The sudden death of Debbie Reynolds after the passing of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, shows an eternal love between mother and child

Debbie Reynolds sudden death Wednesday explicates the deep bond between mother and child. Debbie suddenly took ill and died days after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, passed away.

Reynolds death was confirmed by her son, Todd Fisher, according to her agent, Tom Markley of the Metropolitan Talent Agency. News that Reynolds was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital came on Wednesday afternoon, and the information was that she had suffered a stroke. Many people were hoping for a quick recovery, but that was not to be. Debbie Reynolds died soon after. She was 84 years old.

Debbie Reynolds death left many people in shock. Coming soon after the death of her daughter, who passed Tuesday, her death added to an uncontrollable grief in the Hollywood community. Reynolds was making funeral plans for her dead daughter, Carrie Fisher, who had died after suffering a heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles.

The grief of losing a daughter was just too much for Debbie Reynolds. Mr. Fisher who was at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where Reynolds was taken explained that the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for his mother. “She’s is with Carrie, and we’re all heartbroken.” Although both mother and daughter had their difficulties, nevertheless, their relationship was very strong until the very end.

Soon after Fisher’s death, there was an outpouring of gratitude from fans from across the globe. Carrie Fisher who played the role of Princes Leia in Star Wars was 60 when she died. Known across the globe for her brilliance in this role, she was well loved.

On Twitter, Billy Dee Williams expressed sadness about the death of the Star Wars actress. I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!” he said.

Williams melancholy is echoed by actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars movie. He notes: “There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

A day before suffering a stroke, Debbie Reynolds was on Facebook thanking her daughter’s fans for all their support. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gift and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter,” she wrote. “I am grateful for all your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”

Reynolds death shows what happens when a mother loses a beloved child. The deep connection between Reynolds and Fisher tells the story of the grieving mother who could not bear the pain of losing her daughter. Together, they are bonded eternally.

Debbie Reynolds came into the limelight in 1964 when she was nominated best actress at the Academy Awards for her role in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. The rags-to-riches western musical based on a true story brought great attention to the actress.

Her performance in Singin’ in the Rain (1952) remains unforgettable to many of her fans. The classic MGM musical based on 1920s moviemaking put Reynolds at center stage. Acting alongside Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor, who were already established stars in their own rights, Debbie Reynolds held her own. She was only 19 years old. Although she had never danced professionally before the movie was made, every step was gracefully articulated.

In Tammy and the Bachelor (1957), Reynolds played the title role of a wise and witty Louisiana moonshiner’s daughter. She was wide-eyed, funny and unsophisticated. Reynolds also played prominent roles in Mother, The Gazebo (1959), Say One for Me (1959), The Pleasure of His Company (1961), The Singing Nun (1966), Divorce American Style (1967), and How the West Was Won (1963). She was also in several Broadway and other stage shows, including Irene, Debbie, Woman of the Year, and Annie Get Your Gun.

Although Debbie Reynolds made a name for herself in the movies, her marriage to Eddie Fisher and the scandalous conclusion continues to be a major story. After years of marriage, Eddie Fisher suddenly left her for her best friend Elizabeth Taylor.

The made for tabloid affair began after Elizabeth Taylor’s husband, producer Mike Todd, died in a private plane crash in 1958. Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher went to console the widow. As best friends, it was clear to them that it was the right thing to do. Sadly, from the ashes of Todd’s death grew a disgusting experience.

Soon after Mike Todd’s death, Eddie Fisher left his wife Debbie Reynolds for the femme-fatale film star, Elizabeth Taylor. It was the scandal of their time. Viewed through a contemporary lens, Reynolds described relation as that between Ben Affleck and Jello.

Since Debbie Reynolds death, there has been an outpouring of condolences from friends and well-wishers. “Truly heartbroken to hear that Debbie Reynolds has died. She was a wonderful warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd and Billie,” expressed Joan Collins on Twitter.

Ellen DeGeneres expressed sympathy for the family: “I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds family are going through this week. I send all my love.”

Mary Frances Reynolds was born on April 1, 1932, in El Paso. She was resilient and survived many obstacles on her way to stardom. However, the death of her daughter was too much to bear.

